San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford out for season with lingering back injury

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford (55), shown Jan. 11, 2020, has appeared in only 18 regular-season games for the 49ers over the past three seasons. File Photo by Bruce Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a nagging back injury that has plagued him for much of his NFL career. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday that Ford won't be able to return from injured reserve during the 21-day practice window, which expired Wednesday afternoon. Thus, the pass-rusher won't be able to return this year. Advertisement

"He's not going to be back this year," Shanahan said. "No, he had to be good by [Wednesday] and he's not. So, we're shutting him down."

The 49ers acquired Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 off-season. San Francisco sent a second-round draft pick to the Chiefs in exchange for Ford, who then signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the 49ers.

Since joining the Niners, Ford has appeared in just 18 regular-season games over the past three seasons. He played in six games this season before landing on injured reserve.

Ford ends the 2021 season with five total tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.

"It's tough," 49ers linebacker and team captain Fred Warner said. "As a competitor you want to be out there, especially with that kind of injury. Any time you are dealing with something with a back, that's tough.

"I think he's been trying his hardest to get out there. It just hasn't worked out. He's had those setbacks and we miss him out there for sure."

In 85 career games with the Chiefs and 49ers, Ford has notched 158 tackles, 40 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and seven passes defensed.