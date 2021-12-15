Trending
NFL
Dec. 15, 2021 / 6:59 PM

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins to miss rest of regular season with knee injury

By Connor Grott
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins to miss rest of regular season with knee injury
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, shown Dec. 5, 2021, is seeking a second opinion on the knee injury. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be without All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the remainder of the regular season.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Hopkins likely will miss the rest of the season with a sprained knee that he suffered Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. However, the outlets reported that Arizona is hopeful to get him back at some point in the playoffs.

Hopkins is seeking a second opinion on the knee injury from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. It remains uncertain whether the Pro Bowl wideout will need surgery.

The 29-year-old Hopkins underwent an MRI on Tuesday, according to Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The coach told reporters that Hopkins was getting a second opinion Wednesday.

RELATED Browns QB Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19

Hopkins sustained the injury during the Cardinals' loss to the Rams on Monday Night Football. With 1:13 remaining in the game, Hopkins attempted to catch a pass between two Rams defenders in the end zone, and both defenders came down on top of his legs.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection rolled over on his knees in visible pain and didn't play for the rest of the contest.

Hopkins was forced to miss three games earlier this year because of a hamstring injury. Despite missing time, he leads the Cardinals with eight touchdown receptions this season -- his second with the franchise.

RELATED Odell Beckham Jr. among 9 players added to Rams' COVID-19 list; Browns add 8

If Hopkins does miss the remainder of the 2021 regular season, he will be limited to career worsts in catches (42), targets (64), receiving yards (572) and games played (10).

Entering this season, Hopkins had missed just two games in his first eight NFL seasons.

RELATED Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14

