Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (pictured), tight end Austin Hooper, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and coach Kevin Stefanski could miss the team's Week 15 game due to recent positive COVID-19 test results. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and could miss the team's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team announced Monday morning that Stefanski and running backs coach Ryan Cordell tested positive. Sources later told NFL Network, Cleveland.com and ESPN that Mayfield also produced a positive test result. Advertisement

The Browns said Stefanski is vaccinated, received a booster shot and is now in self-isolation. The team added six players from their active roster to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and held virtual team meetings.

Stefanski and Mayfield, who is also vaccinated, must produce two negative test results 24 hours apart to return to the field this weekend. The Browns said they are in the process of conducting tests for players.

"He is feeling fine and will continue his head coaching duties virtually as we prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders game on Saturday," the Browns said of Stefanski.

"Should coach Stefanski not produce two negative tests by Saturday, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will serve as the play caller in Saturday's game," the team said.

Stefanski also tested positive for COVID-19 in January and missed the Browns' playoff game Jan. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Browns second-string quarterback Case Keenum is expected to start.

A total of 75 NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday.

The NFL sent a memo to its 32 teams Monday, issuing a requirement for Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees to receive a vaccine booster shot by Dec. 27.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of Week 15 at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.