Fantasy football: Tua, Penny, Parker among best Week 15 adds

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is my among my top waiver wire priorities for Week 15. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Congratulations to you if you made the fantasy football playoffs. Now, it's time to add some key players to your roster to help you reach the championship. Tua Tagovailoa, Rashaad Penny, A.J. Green and DeVante Parker are my top waiver wire targets for Week 15. Advertisement

Ben Roethlisberger, the Miami Dolphins defense and kicker Jason Sanders are among other options to add to your roster for a title run.

Derek Carr, Dontrell Hilliard and Kadarius Toney are among the players who can be dropped to make room on your roster for new additions.

Also, remember to take a look at your future defensive matchups. You can add a defensive-special teams unit to your roster to improve your point total in a playoff game.

The Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Philadelphia were on byes in Week 14, which means several valuable players and the defenses from those teams were likely dropped in your league. Scan your waiver wire for those options to provide depth for your roster.

No bye weeks remain for the rest of the 2021 NFL season.

Keep an eye on your opponent's roster for your matchup. You could snag a player that they might need, giving yourself an advantage. This move could help you make the playoffs or cost you a postseason appearance.

Waiver wire additions at this point should help provide immediate production due to a good matchup or provide depth for your team in the postseason.

Now is the time to add the backups to your starting running backs to your roster in the case of an injury.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard-size leagues.

Here are my top players to add to top players to drop for Week 15:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Tua Tagovailoa; RB | Rashaad Penny, Craig Reynolds, Justin Jackson; WR | A.J. Green, DeVante Parker; TE | Tyler Conklin; D/ST | Dolphins; K | Jason Sanders

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Ben Roethlisberger; RB | Rhamondre Stevenson, Devontae Booker, Marlon Mack, Phillip Lindsay ; WR | Amon-Ra St. Brown, Gabriel Davis, Josh Reynolds; TE | Austin Hooper; D/ST | Eagles; K | Michael Badgley

TOP DROPS

QB | Derek Carr; RB | Zach Moss, Dontrell Hilliard, Giovani Bernard; WR | Darnell Mooney, Kadarius Toney; TE | Foster Moreau ; D/ST | Seahawks; K | Chris Boswell

QUARTERBACK

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins is the top quarterback to target on the waiver wire for Week 15. He totaled at least 230 passing yards in each of his last three games. He also threw two touchdown passes in two of his last three contests.

This week, the Dolphins battle the New York Jets. The Jets allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks.

I expect the Dolphins to air it out in this AFC East division matchup. Tagovailoa is a near lock for at least two touchdown tosses. He also should eclipse 250 passing yards.

The Dolphins quarterback is a QB1 streamer for Week 15 if you are in a league with at least 14 teams, but should only be in your starting lineup if you don't own an elite option.

RUNNING BACK

Rashaad Penny is my top priority this week, regardless of position. The Seattle Seahawks running back went off for 137 yards and two scores on 16 carries in Week 14. He should get a lot of usage again in Week 15 and is worth a streaming start as an RB2 if you are in a league with at least 14 teams.

The Seahawks battle the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams just allowed 125 yards from scrimmage and two scores from Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner in Week 14. I expect Penny to be used in a similar way in Week 15 against the same defense.

Pick up Conner in your league, even if you don't plan to start him, to prevent a future opponent from using the running back against you.

Craig Reynolds, Justin Jackson, Rhamondre Stevenson, Devontae Booker, Marlon Mack and Phillip Lindsay are among the backup running backs who should be added to rosters this week. They could provide RB1 or RB2 production if the respective starters for their teams get injured.

WIDE RECEIVER

I like several wide receiver options on this week's waiver wire. A.J. Green of the Arizona Cardinals and DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins are must-add options if you need help at the wide receiver position.

Green went off for 102 yards on seven catches in the Cardinals' Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. I expect his heavy usage to continue within the Cardinals offense. He can be plugged in as a matchup-based WR3 for the rest of the playoffs.

Parker is another player who can be used as a WR3 this week. The Dolphins battle the Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Jets aren't bad at defending opposing wide receivers, but I expect the Dolphins to target Parker in the red zone in what should be a blowout victory.

TIGHT END

Tyler Conklin is my top tight end to target on the Week 15 waiver wire. The Minnesota Vikings pass catcher totaled just two catches for 20 yards in Week 14, but should see more looks this week against the Chicago Bears.

The Bears just allowed 95 yards to Green Bay Packers tight ends in Week 14. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen also is still dealing with an ankle sprain and could miss this game. If Thielen can't go, I expect Conklin to be quarterback Kirk Cousin's second or third target in the Vikings offense.

He will be in TE1 streaming territory and should be started in all leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting the position.