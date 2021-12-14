Stafford, Donald lead Rams over Cardinals

1/5

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 30 passes for 287 yards and three scores in a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford threw three passing touchdowns and Aaron Donald logged a trio of sacks to lead the Los Angeles Rams to an NFC West division win over the Arizona Cardinals in the final game of Week 14. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 383 yards, but failed to find the end zone and threw two interceptions in the 30-23 loss Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Rams played without starters Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee, who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday morning.

"We got the news this morning," Stafford told reporters. "I thought [coach Sean McVay] did a great job of adapting. I think the guys we needed to step up and play well did that. ... I was happy to get the win amidst a few moving pieces."

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught a career-high 13 passes for 123 yards and a score. Running back Sony Michel ran for 79 yards on 20 carries.

"We lost, and obviously everybody wanted to win," Murray said. "It was a big game for us. But I'm not discouraged by what happened."

Matt Prater gave the Cardinals an early edge with a 53-yard field goal. The Rams answered with a 10-play, 68-yard drive, which ended with an Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown catch two minutes into the second quarter.

Kicker Matt Gay made a field goal on the Rams' next drive. Cardinals running back James Conner then scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 10-10 about three minutes before halftime.

Gay and Prater each made field goals on the next two drives to tie the game at 13-13 at the break.

Stafford threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson 1:24 into the second half. Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd intercepted Murray on the next possession.

The Rams scored about three minutes later when Stafford threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kupp.

The Cardinals answered 1:22 into the fourth when Conner ran for an 8-yard score. Gay hit a 33-yard field goal to give the Rams a 30-20 edge with 7:20 remaining.

Prater made a 49-yard field goal to cut the deficit to seven points with 37 seconds remaining. The Cardinals recovered an onside kick, but Donald sacked Murray on the final snap of the game to run out the clock and end the rally.

Donald pushed his season sack total to 10 in the victory. Stafford completed 22 of 30 passes for 287 yards. Beckham caught six passes for 77 yards.

A.J. Green caught seven passes for 102 yards for the Cardinals. Conner totaled 125 yards from scrimmage and two scores.

The Rams (9-4) host the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cardinals (10-3) face the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.