Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 14, 2021 / 7:52 AM

Stafford, Donald lead Rams over Cardinals

By Alex Butler
1/5
Stafford, Donald lead Rams over Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 30 passes for 287 yards and three scores in a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford threw three passing touchdowns and Aaron Donald logged a trio of sacks to lead the Los Angeles Rams to an NFC West division win over the Arizona Cardinals in the final game of Week 14.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 383 yards, but failed to find the end zone and threw two interceptions in the 30-23 loss Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Advertisement

The Rams played without starters Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee, who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday morning.

"We got the news this morning," Stafford told reporters. "I thought [coach Sean McVay] did a great job of adapting. I think the guys we needed to step up and play well did that. ... I was happy to get the win amidst a few moving pieces."

RELATED Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught a career-high 13 passes for 123 yards and a score. Running back Sony Michel ran for 79 yards on 20 carries.

Advertisement

"We lost, and obviously everybody wanted to win," Murray said. "It was a big game for us. But I'm not discouraged by what happened."

Matt Prater gave the Cardinals an early edge with a 53-yard field goal. The Rams answered with a 10-play, 68-yard drive, which ended with an Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown catch two minutes into the second quarter.

RELATED Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'

Kicker Matt Gay made a field goal on the Rams' next drive. Cardinals running back James Conner then scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 10-10 about three minutes before halftime.

Gay and Prater each made field goals on the next two drives to tie the game at 13-13 at the break.

Stafford threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson 1:24 into the second half. Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd intercepted Murray on the next possession.

RELATED Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14

The Rams scored about three minutes later when Stafford threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kupp.

The Cardinals answered 1:22 into the fourth when Conner ran for an 8-yard score. Gay hit a 33-yard field goal to give the Rams a 30-20 edge with 7:20 remaining.

Advertisement

Prater made a 49-yard field goal to cut the deficit to seven points with 37 seconds remaining. The Cardinals recovered an onside kick, but Donald sacked Murray on the final snap of the game to run out the clock and end the rally.

Donald pushed his season sack total to 10 in the victory. Stafford completed 22 of 30 passes for 287 yards. Beckham caught six passes for 77 yards.

A.J. Green caught seven passes for 102 yards for the Cardinals. Conner totaled 125 yards from scrimmage and two scores.

The Rams (9-4) host the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cardinals (10-3) face the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Latest Headlines

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024
NFL // 10 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, is set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.
Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'
NFL // 14 hours ago
Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams added All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and starting tight end Tyler Higbee to the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Monday night's divisional matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
NFL // 22 hours ago
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Terry McLaurin were among the star players injured in their Week 14 NFL games.
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
NFL // 1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 45-30 win over the rival Chicago Bears in Green Bay, Wis.
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara to return after four-week absence
NFL // 3 days ago
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara to return after four-week absence
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara will suit up for Sunday's game at the New York Jets after missing the last four weeks with knee and hamstring injuries.
Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play
NFL // 3 days ago
Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the New York Giants, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday.
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14.
Fantasy football: Adams tops Week 14 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Adams tops Week 14 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Davante Adams leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14.
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 14.
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
NBA postpones Chicago Bulls' next 2 games amid COVID-19 outbreak
NBA postpones Chicago Bulls' next 2 games amid COVID-19 outbreak
Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'
Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'
College football: Bahamas Bowl, Cure Bowl launch record 44 bowl games
College football: Bahamas Bowl, Cure Bowl launch record 44 bowl games
MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout
MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement