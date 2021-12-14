Trending
NFL
Dec. 14, 2021

Odell Beckham Jr. among 9 players added to Rams' COVID-19 list; Browns add 8

By Connor Grott
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., shown Nov. 15, 2021, had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams added star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and eight other players to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced.

Along with Beckham, defensive back Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, safety Jordan Fuller and defensive back JuJu Hughes were added to the COVID-19 list. Defensive end Jonah Williams and defensive back Tyler Hall also were added as practice squad members.

Meanwhile, Rams starting tight end Tyler Higbee was removed from the COVID-19 list, confirming that he missed Los Angeles' 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night due to a false positive.

Beckham had six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' victory over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Fuller, Burgess and Hopkins also played key roles in the win.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that his team's practice facility was temporarily closed and all work would be done remotely for the next two days, with the remainder of the week to be determined. The Rams (9-4) are scheduled to play the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

"We're in intensive protocols," McVay said. "This has definitely been the most uniquely challenging situation we've dealt with with COVID over the last two years, no doubt about it, specific to our team the amount of people that are affected, both players and staff."

The Rams are one of seven NFL teams currently in the enhanced mitigation protocols, as the league continues to combat COVID-19 outbreaks. Other teams in that protocol include the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Football Team.

The Browns on Tuesday placed eight players on the COVID-19 list, including four offensive starters in receiver Jarvis Landry, guard Wyatt Teller, tight end Austin Hooper and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

In addition to those four players, the Browns put defensive end Takk McKinley, reserve offensive lineman Drew Forbes, return specialist JoJo Natson and backup tight end Ross Travis on the list.

ESPN reported that all eight players are vaccinated. Under the league's protocols, vaccinated players can return only after procuring two negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must sit out at least 10 days.

Also Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs put star defensive lineman Chris Jones on the COVID-19 list.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted that Jones could still play in Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. To be cleared, Jones would need to test negative twice 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic.

