Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams added All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and starting tight end Tyler Higbee to the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Monday night's divisional matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Rams announced the news just hours before their Monday Night Football showdown against the Cardinals. Ramsey and Higbee joined right tackle Rob Havenstein, backup cornerback Dont'e Deayon and starting running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the COVID-19 list. Those players were added to the list over the weekend.