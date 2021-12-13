Trending
NFL
Dec. 13, 2021 / 6:58 PM

Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'

By Connor Grott
Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20), shown Sept. 13, 2020, will miss Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals after testing positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams added All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and starting tight end Tyler Higbee to the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Monday night's divisional matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams announced the news just hours before their Monday Night Football showdown against the Cardinals. Ramsey and Higbee joined right tackle Rob Havenstein, backup cornerback Dont'e Deayon and starting running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the COVID-19 list. Those players were added to the list over the weekend.

ESPN and NFL Media reported that both Ramsey and Higbee tested positive for the coronavirus. According to ESPN, Higbee had a positive test followed by two negative tests, meaning he could come off the list Tuesday if his overnight PCR test comes back negative.

Rams head coach Sean McVay previously said that only one player on his roster hasn't received the COVID-19 vaccine. He noted that the player who isn't vaccinated has since gained antibodies.

Under the league's protocols, vaccinated players must return two negative tests in a 24-hour span to be eligible for competition. None of the players on the Rams' COVID-19 list are expected to be available against the Cardinals, who beat the Rams 37-20 in Week 4.

The Rams (8-4) are behind the first-place Cardinals (10-2) by two games in the NFC West standings.

In total, the NFL had 37 positive COVID-19 tests Monday, according to ESPN and NFL Media.

