Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 13, 2021 / 11:02 PM

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

By Connor Grott
Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium, shown June 24, 2020, also will host the Pro Bowl and NFL Draft in 2022. Photo courtesy of JediRich/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, is set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

League sources told ESPN, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and 8 News Now in Las Vegas that Allegiant Stadium is expected to be announced as the site of Super Bowl LVIII at the NFL owners meetings Wednesday in Dallas. According to the outlets, the league plans to reveal the news using the lights of the Las Vegas Strip at dusk Wednesday.

Advertisement

The selection of Las Vegas as the host site for the championship game is pending final approval from league owners.

The Raiders relocated from Oakland, Calif., to southern Nevada in 2020 to play in the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, with the expectation that the 65,000-seat arena would host future Super Bowls.

Although Super Bowl venues are required to have a minimum of 70,000 seats, it's possible that additional seats or standing room areas could be added to the stadium. It's also possible that league officials could alter that seating requirement before 2024.

The upcoming two Super Bowls are scheduled to be played Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., giving the NFL's title game three consecutive western locations.

Advertisement

Super Bowl LVIII was originally set to take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans before a scheduling conflict pushed that plan back to 2025.

Las Vegas also will host the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, 2022, and next year's NFL Draft from April 28-30.

Read More

Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF' Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14 Tennessee Titans claim ex-Houston Texans LB Zach Cunningham off waivers

Latest Headlines

Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'
NFL // 5 hours ago
Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams added All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and starting tight end Tyler Higbee to the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Monday night's divisional matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
NFL // 13 hours ago
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Terry McLaurin were among the star players injured in their Week 14 NFL games.
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
NFL // 16 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 45-30 win over the rival Chicago Bears in Green Bay, Wis.
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara to return after four-week absence
NFL // 3 days ago
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara to return after four-week absence
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara will suit up for Sunday's game at the New York Jets after missing the last four weeks with knee and hamstring injuries.
Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play
NFL // 3 days ago
Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the New York Giants, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday.
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14.
Fantasy football: Adams tops Week 14 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Adams tops Week 14 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Davante Adams leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14.
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 14.
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14.
Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
NFL // 3 days ago
Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Demaryius Thomas, a former five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga., a police spokesperson said. He was 33.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
NBA postpones Chicago Bulls' next 2 games amid COVID-19 outbreak
NBA postpones Chicago Bulls' next 2 games amid COVID-19 outbreak
Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'
Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
Ex-Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers, top 2021 prospect, to transfer to Texas
Ex-Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers, top 2021 prospect, to transfer to Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement