Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium, shown June 24, 2020, also will host the Pro Bowl and NFL Draft in 2022. Photo courtesy of JediRich/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, is set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. League sources told ESPN, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and 8 News Now in Las Vegas that Allegiant Stadium is expected to be announced as the site of Super Bowl LVIII at the NFL owners meetings Wednesday in Dallas. According to the outlets, the league plans to reveal the news using the lights of the Las Vegas Strip at dusk Wednesday. Advertisement

The selection of Las Vegas as the host site for the championship game is pending final approval from league owners.

The Raiders relocated from Oakland, Calif., to southern Nevada in 2020 to play in the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, with the expectation that the 65,000-seat arena would host future Super Bowls.

Although Super Bowl venues are required to have a minimum of 70,000 seats, it's possible that additional seats or standing room areas could be added to the stadium. It's also possible that league officials could alter that seating requirement before 2024.

The upcoming two Super Bowls are scheduled to be played Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., giving the NFL's title game three consecutive western locations.

Super Bowl LVIII was originally set to take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans before a scheduling conflict pushed that plan back to 2025.

Las Vegas also will host the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, 2022, and next year's NFL Draft from April 28-30.