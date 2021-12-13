Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 13, 2021 / 10:23 AM

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14

By Alex Butler
1/5
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (C) is tackled New York Giants safety Julian Love (L) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Terry McLaurin were among the star players injured in their Week 14 NFL games.

Additional exams and tests will be conducted on NFL players Monday to determine the extent of their injuries and timetables to return.

Advertisement

Jackson was carted off the field in the second quarter of the Baltimore Ravens 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters at his postgame news conference that Jackson sustained a right ankle sprain.

RELATED Strahan, Shepard Churchley return from space on Blue Origin

The Ravens (8-5) host the Green Bay Packers (10-3) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Allen wore a walking boot on his left leg at his postgame news conference after his Buffalo Bills lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

He appeared to sustain a foot injury during a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter. He did not exit, but limped for the remainder of the game.

Advertisement
RELATED Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Allen told reporters he does not expect to miss time due to the injury. A source told NFL Network that Allen is believed to have a mild case of turf toe.

The Bills (7-6) host the Carolina Panthers (5-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at HighMark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Ekeler appeared to sustain a left ankle injury in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers 37-21 win over the New York Giants on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

RELATED MRI may spot concussion-linked CTE in living patients

He did not return to the game, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters at his postgame news conference that Ekeler could have returned if he chose to bring him back.

The Chargers (8-5) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

McLaurin was one of several NFL players who sustained a concussion in Week 14. He was ruled out in the third quarter of Washington's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Landover, Md.

Washington (6-7) battles the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Washington tight end Sammis Reyes, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, Houston Texans defensive back Justin Reid and Bears cornerback Xavier Crawford were among the other NFL players who sustained concussions in Week 14.

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Carolina Panthers cornerback A.J. Bouye also sustained injuries this week, but aren't expected to miss time.

Latest Headlines

Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
NFL // 4 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 45-30 win over the rival Chicago Bears in Green Bay, Wis.
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara to return after four-week absence
NFL // 2 days ago
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara to return after four-week absence
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara will suit up for Sunday's game at the New York Jets after missing the last four weeks with knee and hamstring injuries.
Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play
NFL // 2 days ago
Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the New York Giants, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday.
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14.
Fantasy football: Adams tops Week 14 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Adams tops Week 14 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Davante Adams leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14.
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 14.
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14.
Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
NFL // 3 days ago
Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Demaryius Thomas, a former five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga., a police spokesperson said. He was 33.
Dalvin Cook runs for 205 yards, leads Vikings over Steelers
NFL // 3 days ago
Dalvin Cook runs for 205 yards, leads Vikings over Steelers
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Running back Dalvin Cook made an early return from a shoulder injury and ran for 205 yards and two scores to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 36-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Tennessee Titans claim ex-Houston Texans LB Zach Cunningham off waivers
NFL // 3 days ago
Tennessee Titans claim ex-Houston Texans LB Zach Cunningham off waivers
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans claimed former Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers Thursday, keeping the veteran defender in the AFC South.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
Ex-Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers, top 2021 prospect, to transfer to Texas
Ex-Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers, top 2021 prospect, to transfer to Texas
Kevin Durant scores season-high 51, leads Nets past Pistons
Kevin Durant scores season-high 51, leads Nets past Pistons
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement