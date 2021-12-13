Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears

1/5

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards and four scores in a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 45-30 win over the rival Chicago Bears in Green Bay, Wis. "That game just has a little bit of a different atmosphere," Rodgers told reporters. "It feels a little more special. You feel the excitement in the air. Advertisement

"Everybody was waiting all day for the game. There was a little more energy."

Star wide receiver Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 121 yards and two scores in the victory Sunday at Lambeau Field. The win helped the Packers take a four-game division lead atop the NFC North.

"Football is all about rhythm," Adams said. "We had to figure it out and adapt to what they were doing. They came out strong. We had to weather that and make adjustments at halftime. We came out, rallied and figured it out."

The Bears took a 3-0 lead on a Cairo Santos field goal about 10 minutes into the first quarter. Quarterback Justin Fields threw a 46-yard touchdown toss to Jakeem Grant four minutes into the second to push the Bears lead to 10-0.

Advertisement

The Packers responded with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Rodgers threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to end that possession. The Packers scored again three snaps later, when cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepted Fields. Douglas returned the interception for a 55-yard score.

The Bears scored less than two minutes later when Fields threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd. They pushed their advantage back to 10 points when Grant returned a punt for a 97-yard touchdown 1:32 before halftime.

Rodgers responded with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Adams to end the next possession. Santos chipped in a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the quarter to give the Bears a 27-21 edge at the break.

Rodgers orchestrated a 9-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter. Packers running back Aaron Jones ran for a 3-yard score to end that possession. The score sparked a 17-0 run for the Packers.

RELATED Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Rodgers threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 8:24 remaining in the third. Packers kicker Mason Crosby made a 20-yard field goal about six minutes later. Rodgers threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Adams with 4:33 remaining for the Packers' final points of the night.

Santos made a 43-yard field goal with 1:22 remaining for the Bears' final points. The Bears recovered on onside kick on the next play, but Fields threw an interception with 53 seconds remaining to end a potential late rally.

Advertisement

"It was a tale of two halves," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "They came out and played really good football.

"In the second half, to give up 16 first downs for 222 yards ... that's where we gotta understand that when you play a great team like that, they are going to make you pay for it."

Fields completed 18 of 33 passes for 224 yards, two scores and two interceptions. He also ran for 74 yards and lost a fumble. Bears running back David Montgomery totaled 81 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches.

Jones totaled 65 yards and two scores on eight touches in the win. Packers running back A.J. Dillon ran for 71 yards on 15 carries.

Packers linebacker Preston Smith totaled two sacks in the victory. Bears defensive end Robert Quinn also totaled two sacks.

The Packers (10-3) battle the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Bears (4-9) host the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) at 8:15 p.m. EST Dec. 20 at Solider Field in Chicago.