Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas (88) died Thursday in Roswell, Ga. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Demaryius Thomas, a former five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga., a police spokesperson said. He was 33. Police told ESPN, CNN and TMZ that they found Thomas' body on Thursday. They believe Thomas died due to a medical issue, but did not provide additional details. Advertisement

"We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas," the Broncos said in a statement Friday.

"D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history."

Thomas entered the NFL as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. The former Georgia Tech star spent parts of his first nine seasons with the Broncos. Denver traded Thomas to the Houston Texas in 2018.

Thomas signed with the New England Patriots in 2019, but was traded to the New York Jets the same year. He retired in June.

"The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," the league said Friday.

Thomas was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and won a Super Bowl alongside Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in 2015.

"D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player," Manning said, through a Broncos news release. "That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate's charity event.

"I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devastated."

Thomas totaled 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns on 724 catches in 143 career appearances. He ranks second in Broncos history in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and third in receptions.

