Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (L) attempts to avoid Denver Broncos inside linebacker Kenny Young on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Dawson Knox and Rob Gronkowski lead my Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2021. Noah Fant, Kyle Pitts, Dalton Shultz, Zach Ertz and Evan Engram round out my Top 10 options for Week 14. Nick Vannett and Austin Hooper are among my low-end tight end streamers. Advertisement

Mike Gesicki and Dallas Goedert are among the players who should be out of your starting lineup, as the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots serve Week 14 byes.

The top-tier tight ends should not leave your lineup, unless they are on a bye or injured, if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

Look for players with great matchups on a weekly basis if you didn't draft an elite option. I recommend starting a tight end who will be the first or second target in their respective offense.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

George Kittle, my No. 1 tight end this week, went off for 181 yards and two scores on nine catches in Week 13. He ranks third among tight ends in fantasy points per game this season. He leads all tight ends in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks.

The San Francisco 49ers veteran scored a touchdown in four of his last five games. This week, the 49ers battle the Cincinnati Bengals.

Look for Kittle to receive at least 10 targets in this matchup. I expect him to total close to 100 yards and find the end zone.

Fellow elite tight end Travis Kelce is the No. 2 player in my Week 14 rankings. The Kansas City Chiefs star caught just one touchdown pass over his last seven games, but continues to see a lot of targets, with at least eight looks in four consecutive games.

This week, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 13 weeks. They also allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in four of their last five games.

Look for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw at least three touchdown passes in this matchup, with one going to Kelce. I expect Kelce to total at least eight catches for 80 yards and a score.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant is my No. 6 option. Fant received at least four targets in each of his last eight games. He should see another handful of looks this week when the Broncos battle the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the 11th-most receiving yards to tight ends through 13 weeks. They allowed seven catches for 56 yards from Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin in Week 13. They allowed at least 50 yards and or a score to a tight end in each of their last three games.

I expect Fant to catch at least five passes for 50 yards and find the end zone.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is my No. 10 play for Week 14. The Giants face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

The Chargers allowed the second-most touchdowns and third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 13 weeks.

Engram totaled a season-high 61 yards on just four catches in Week 13. I expect him to receive at least eight targets this week. The Giants also should make several trips to the red zone against this beatable defense.

LONGSHOTS

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett is my No. 13 option. The Saints battle the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets allowed the sixth-most receiving yards and fantasy points per game to tight ends through 13 weeks.

They also allowed Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert to catch six passes for 105 yards and two scores in Week 13.

Vannett is a touchdown-or-bust option, but should get several opportunities to score in this matchup.

He totaled a season-high 48 receiving yards in Week 13 and scored in Week 12. I expect Vannett to catch at least five passes for 60 yards. He could work his way into TE1 territory if he reaches the end zone.

Like Vannett, Austin Hooper should only be in your lineup if you are in a league with at least 14 teams that requires starting a tight end. Hooper, my No. 14 option, failed to make a catch in the Cleveland Browns' Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

I expect him to be much more successful in Week 14 when the Browns host the Ravens in a rematch. The Ravens allowed the fourth-most receiving yards and fantasy points per game to tight ends through 13 weeks.

Look for the Browns to trail in this matchup and be forced to throw. Hooper should receive at least five targets.

Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at CIN

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LVR

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

4. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills at TB

5. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. BUF

6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. DET

7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

8. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

9. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

10. Evan Engram, New York Giants at LAC

11. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at DEN

12. Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks at HOU

13. Nick Vannett, New Orleans Saints at NYJ

14. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

15. Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYG

16. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears at GB

17. Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team vs. DAL

18. Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

19. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

20. C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals vs. SF