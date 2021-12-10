Trending
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara to return after four-week absence

By Connor Grott
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, shown Nov. 24, 2019, practiced fully all week and had no injury designation on the team's final injury report Friday. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara will suit up for Sunday's game at the New York Jets after missing the last four weeks with knee and hamstring injuries.

Kamara practiced fully all week and didn't have a designation on the Saints' final injury report Friday. Saints head coach Sean Payton said the tailback felt healthy enough to play last week against the Dallas Cowboys, but Kamara was ultimately held out to avoid a potential setback.

"Obviously, you're talking about one of the better running backs in the league," Payton told reporters. "So, yeah, [he was missed] quite a bit. And we've had stretches without Alvin.

"He was close last week. He was real close. And honestly, he felt like [he could return], but I just didn't want to set him back."

RELATED New Orleans Saints star RB Alvin Kamara ruled out vs. Buffalo Bills

Payton and Kamara also noted that it was the hamstring ailment that had been bothering the Pro Bowl runner in recent weeks after he initially suffered a knee injury in Week 9. Kamara returned to the practice field on a limited basis in Week 11, but then suffered what he described as a "little minor tweak" with the hamstring.

"[The hamstring] wasn't anything major, but I think Sean played it right," Kamara said. "I wasn't mad at him for what he did. He was like, 'I just think you need another week.' I'm like, 'I kind of want to help us win.' But it's all good."

Kamara, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has compiled 530 rushing yards and three touchdowns across eight games this season. He has added 32 receptions for 310 yards and four scores.

RELATED New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara ruled out for second straight game

RELATED Saints' Alvin Kamara sits out practice, status uncertain vs. Eagles

