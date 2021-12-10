Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 10, 2021 / 8:33 PM

Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play

By Connor Grott
Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13), shown Oct. 21, 2018, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and entered the league's protocols. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the New York Giants, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday.

Allen tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was placed into the NFL's protocols. Staley remained optimistic throughout the week that Allen could return in time to play against the Giants, but the four-time Pro Bowl wideout was unable to be cleared.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old Allen, who is in his ninth season, is tied for second in the league with 86 receptions this year. He is just 71 yards shy of his fourth 1,000-yard season in the past five years.

Staley, however, noted that fellow receiver Mike Williams and veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who were deemed close contacts earlier this week, are trending toward coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game.

The five-day quarantine period for Williams and Harris began Monday. If they record five straight days of negative tests, they can be activated from the list.

"As long as [Saturday] goes OK, they should be good for the game," Staley said of Williams and Harris.

Advertisement

Williams already has a career-best 55 catches this season and leads the league with seven receptions of at least 40 yards. He notched his third 100-yard receiving game in last week's 41-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with five grabs for 110 yards.

In Allen's absence, Jalen Guyton and rookie Joshua Palmer are expected to receive additional snaps against the Giants.

Read More

Los Angeles Chargers add Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. to COVID-19 list Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen among 11 players added to COVID-19 list Tennessee Titans claim ex-Houston Texans LB Zach Cunningham off waivers

Latest Headlines

Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 6 hours ago
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14.
Fantasy football: Adams tops Week 14 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Adams tops Week 14 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Davante Adams leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14.
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 14.
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14.
Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
NFL // 14 hours ago
Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Demaryius Thomas, a former five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga., a police spokesperson said. He was 33.
Dalvin Cook runs for 205 yards, leads Vikings over Steelers
NFL // 12 hours ago
Dalvin Cook runs for 205 yards, leads Vikings over Steelers
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Running back Dalvin Cook made an early return from a shoulder injury and ran for 205 yards and two scores to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 36-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Tennessee Titans claim ex-Houston Texans LB Zach Cunningham off waivers
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans claim ex-Houston Texans LB Zach Cunningham off waivers
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans claimed former Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers Thursday, keeping the veteran defender in the AFC South.
Los Angeles Chargers add Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. to COVID-19 list
NFL // 2 days ago
Los Angeles Chargers add Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. to COVID-19 list
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers placed starting wide receiver Mike Williams and veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Houston Texans release LB Zach Cunningham after benching in Week 13
NFL // 2 days ago
Houston Texans release LB Zach Cunningham after benching in Week 13
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans waived starting linebacker Zach Cunningham on Wednesday, head coach David Culley confirmed.
Tom Brady named 'Sports Illustrated' Sportsperson of the Year
NFL // 2 days ago
Tom Brady named 'Sports Illustrated' Sportsperson of the Year
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the 2021 "Sports Illustrated" Sportsperson of the Year, the magazine announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
Al Unser Sr., four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 82
Al Unser Sr., four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 82
Watch: Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers stun No. 1 Purdue with deep buzzer beater
Watch: Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers stun No. 1 Purdue with deep buzzer beater
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles named Time magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles named Time magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement