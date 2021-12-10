Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 10, 2021 / 8:43 AM

Dalvin Cook runs for 205 yards, leads Vikings over Steelers

By Alex Butler
1/5
Dalvin Cook runs for 205 yards, leads Vikings over Steelers
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ran for a franchise record 153 yards in the first half of a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in Minneapolis. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Running back Dalvin Cook made an early return from a shoulder injury and ran for 205 yards and two scores to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 36-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Minneapolis.

"He's a warrior," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of Cook. "He comes out and competes. He's a great leader. He's a great competitor. He wants to play."

Advertisement

The Vikings defense also held off a late Steelers rally to earn the victory Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Vikings safety Harrison Smith broke up Ben Roethlisberger pass in the end zone as time expired, denying the Steelers of a potential game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion.

Cook, who wore a harness on his dislocated left shoulder, provided the pristine performance just 11 days after he was carted off the field during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

RELATED Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings

"If I had 75 yards and we got a win, I'd be up here saying the same thing. I just want to win, and I know this team has got the same desire I've got," Cook told reporters.

Advertisement

"We just want to win games."

Cook set a franchise record with 153 rushing yards in the first half. The Vikings led 29-0 midway through the third quarter. The Steelers responded with 20 unanswered points and cut the deficit to eight points with 4:14 remaining.

RELATED Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings

They forced a punt on the Vikings next drive and marched 84 yards to get in position for a game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion attempt. Roethlisberger took the final snap on a 1st-and-10 play from the Vikings 12-yard line. He fired a pass over the middle to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The pass went between three defenders and landed in Freiermuth's hands, but Smith ran into the area and stripped the ball out for an incompletion.

Roethlisberger completed 28 of 40 passes for 308 yards, three scores and an interception. Steelers running back Najee Harris totaled 104 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 23 touches.

RELATED Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 14 of 31 passes for 216 yards, two scores and two interceptions in the win. The Vikings defense sacked Roethlisberger five times.

Greg Joseph of the Vikings and Chris Boswell of the Steelers each missed field goals on the first two drives of the game. Cousins connected with wide receiver Justin Jefferson for a 14-yard score with 3:31 left in the first quarter.

Advertisement

The Vikings took a 9-0 lead when Joseph made a 38-yard field goal seven seconds into the second quarter. Cook added to the lead with a 29-yard rushing touchdown with 9:55 remaining in the first half.

He added a 7-yard score 2:20 before halftime to give the Vikings a 23-0 lead at the break.

The Vikings forced a Steelers punt on the first drive of the second half. Joseph made field goals on each of the Vikings' next two drives for a 29-0 edge.

The Steelers responded with scores on each of their next three drives. Roethlisberger threw a 3-yard touchdown toss to Harris with 2:11 remaining in the third. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted Cousins on the first play of the next drive.

Harris ended the next possession with a 1-yard rushing score. The Steelers forced a Vikings punt on the next possession. Roethlisberger followed with a 30-yard touchdown pass to James Washington, cutting the deficit to nine points.

Cousins responded with a 62-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn, but Witherspoon intercepted the Vikings quarterback for a second time with 5:08 remaining.

The Steelers turned the turnover into points when Roethlisberger threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Freiermuth with 4:14 remaining. The Steelers also completed a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to six.

Advertisement

They forced another Vikings punt on the resulting possession, but couldn't find the end zone on the game's final drive.

"Just to be blunt, we're getting handled up front on both sides of the ball, and that makes it difficult," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. "It makes it difficult to do what we desire to do. It makes it difficult to maintain balance.

"It makes it difficult to dictate to our opponents what happens or what happens next."

The Vikings (6-7) battle the Chicago Bears (4-8) at 8:15 p.m. EST Dec. 20 at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Steelers (6-6-1) host the Tennessee Titans (8-4) at 1 p.m. EST Dec. 19 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Latest Headlines

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
NFL // 2 hours ago
Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Demaryius Thomas, a former five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga., a police spokesperson said. He was 33.
Tennessee Titans claim ex-Houston Texans LB Zach Cunningham off waivers
NFL // 14 hours ago
Tennessee Titans claim ex-Houston Texans LB Zach Cunningham off waivers
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans claimed former Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers Thursday, keeping the veteran defender in the AFC South.
Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Diontae Johnson and Justin Jefferson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14.
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 14.
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
NFL // 21 hours ago
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14.
Los Angeles Chargers add Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. to COVID-19 list
NFL // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Chargers add Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. to COVID-19 list
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers placed starting wide receiver Mike Williams and veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Houston Texans release LB Zach Cunningham after benching in Week 13
NFL // 1 day ago
Houston Texans release LB Zach Cunningham after benching in Week 13
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans waived starting linebacker Zach Cunningham on Wednesday, head coach David Culley confirmed.
Tom Brady named 'Sports Illustrated' Sportsperson of the Year
NFL // 1 day ago
Tom Brady named 'Sports Illustrated' Sportsperson of the Year
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the 2021 "Sports Illustrated" Sportsperson of the Year, the magazine announced.
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to have season-ending shoulder surgery
NFL // 1 day ago
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to have season-ending shoulder surgery
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured left shoulder.
Saints waive WR Kenny Stills after drop vs. Cowboys
NFL // 1 day ago
Saints waive WR Kenny Stills after drop vs. Cowboys
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints waived wide receiver Kenny Stills less than a week after his dropped pass led to an interception by the Dallas Cowboys.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
Al Unser Sr., four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 82
Al Unser Sr., four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 82
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
NHL's Arizona Coyotes pay tax debts, avoid arena eviction
NHL's Arizona Coyotes pay tax debts, avoid arena eviction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement