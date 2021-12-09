Trending
Dec. 9, 2021

Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings

By Alex Butler
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is my No. 2 fantasy football option for Week 14. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers top my Week 14 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2021.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray round out my Top 5 options for Week 14. Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins also land in my Top 10.

Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill and Cam Newton are among the other quarterbacks I would consider starting if you are weak at the position.

Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones should be out of all lineups as the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have Week 13 byes.

RELATED Ekeler, Mattison, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is the top quarterback in my Week 14 rankings. Prescott threw just one passing touchdown in Week 13, but should find more success this week against the Washington Football Team.

RELATED Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings

Washington allowed the most fantasy points per game and passing scores to quarterbacks through 13 weeks. Look for Prescott to throw for at least 300 yards and three scores.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the No. 2 option in my Week 14 rankings. Rodgers threw for more than 300 yards in each of his last two starts. He also totaled at least three scores in each of those matchups.

This week, the Packers host the Chicago Bears. The Bears are tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. They also just allowed four total touchdowns from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 13.

RELATED Fantasy football: Foreman, Gage, Osborn among best Week 14 adds

Rodgers totaled three touchdowns in Week 6 against the Bears. I expect him to throw for more than 300 yards and find the end zone at least twice Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is my No. 10 option. The Vikings host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in Minneapolis. The Steelers allowed at least 250 passing yards and/or two total touchdowns to quarterbacks in each of their last three games.

Cousins ranks seventh among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks. He also threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his last five games.

I expect this game to be a shootout, with Cousins leaning on top option Justin Jefferson and Vikings running backs in the passing game.

He should throw for at least 250 yards and find the end zone twice.

Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders is my No. 13 quarterback for Week 14. Carr failed to throw a touchdown pass in Week 13, but should be more successful this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 13 weeks. I expect the Raiders to trail in this matchup, resulting in more pass attempts for Carr.

He should throw for at least 250 yards and get several red zone scoring opportunities.

LONGSHOTS

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is the No. 14 player in my rankings. Tannehill can be used as a streaming starter if you need help at the position and are in a league with at least 14 teams.

The Titans quarterback struggled in Week 12 and didn't play in Week 13 due to a bye. He should rebound against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Nashville.

The Jaguars allowed 295 yards and three scores from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 13. I expect the Titans to make several trips to the red zone in this matchup. Tannehill is a near-lock for at least two passing scores.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is in the only-use-if-you're-desperate category for Week 14. Newton, my No. 17 option, also served a bye in Week 13. He posted one of the worst performances of his career in Week 12.

Newton is a risky play this week, but he should be much more productive against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 13 weeks. They also allowed 368 yards and four scores from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in Week 13.

Newton is a near lock for at least 50 rushing yards. He also should find the end zone for two total touchdowns.

Week 14 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LVR

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at TB

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

7. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. BUF

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYG

9. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at HOU

10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. PIT

11. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints at NYJ

12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

13. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

14. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

15. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. SF

16. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos vs. DET

17. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

18. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

19. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team vs. DAL

20. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at CIN

