NFL
Dec. 8, 2021

Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings

By Alex Butler
1/5
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (L) is my top fantasy football option for Week 14. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Joe Mixon, Javonte Williams, James Conner and Aaron Jones top my Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021.

Najee Harris, Antonio Gibson, Leonard Fournette, Josh Jacobs and Nick Chubb round out my Top 10 options for Week 14.

Saquon Barkley, D'Onta Foreman and Rex Burkhead are among the other running backs to consider for your weekly lineup.

Jonathan Taylor, Myles Gaskin, Damien Harris and Miles Sanders are among the players who should not be in starting lineups, as the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles get Week 14 byes.

RELATED Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available aside from the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carries, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 14 matchup.

TOP SHELF

Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers is my top fantasy football running back for Week 14 and an elite RB1 for the playoffs.

RELATED Fantasy football: Foreman, Gage, Osborn among best Week 14 adds

Ekeler scored at least one touchdown in each of his last four games. He also totaled at least 99 yards from scrimmage in each of his last three games.

This week, the Chargers face the New York Giants. The Giants allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game and eighth-most receiving yards to running backs through 13 weeks.

Look for Ekeler to eclipse 120 yards from scrimmage and score a touchdown in this matchup.

RELATED Tom Brady named 'Sports Illustrated' Sportsperson of the Year

SNEAKY PLAYS

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants is my No. 15 fantasy football running back for Week 14. Barkley can be plugged in as a high-end RB2 or flex play for his matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Barkley received just 11 carries in Week 13, but averaged a season-high 5.0 yards per carry. I expect him to total at least 80 yards from scrimmage this week when he faces a Chargers defense that allowed the second-most rushing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 13 weeks.

LONGSHOTS

Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman is a bit of a risky play, but I love his Week 14 matchup. Foreman ran for a season-high 109 yards on 19 carries in Week 12. He comes out of his Week 13 bye to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 13 weeks. They also just allowed Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel to run for 121 yards and a score in Week 13.

Foreman, one of my top waiver wire targets, likely needs to score to be worth a lineup spot. He should total at least 75 yards from scrimmage. He is my No. 16 option.

Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead is another player who should only be in your lineup if you are desperate for production. Burkhead, my No. 25 option, faces the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Houston.

The Seahawks allowed the most receiving yards and second-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 13 weeks. Burkhead should total close to 70 yards from scrimmage in this matchup, but is a better option in points-per-reception formats.

Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYG

2. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. SF

3. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. DET

4. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

5. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

6. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at MIN

7. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team vs. DAL

8. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. BUF

9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

10. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

11. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at GB

12. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at NYJ

13. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. PIT

14. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

15. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at LAC

16. D'Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

17. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

18. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LVR

19. Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

20. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

21. Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions at DEN

22. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

23. Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

24. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

25. Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans vs. SEA

26. JaMycal, San Francisco 49ers at CIN

27. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks at HOU

28. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

29. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

30. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at TB

