Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings

1/5

Pittsburgh Steelers guard John Leglue (L) lifts Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson after his touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Diontae Johnson, Justin Jefferson, Tyler Lockett and CeeDee Lamb top my Week 14 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021. Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans and Tyreek Hill round out my Top 10 options for Week 14. Jarvis Landry and K.J. Osborn are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week. Advertisement

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Michael Pittman, Jakobi Meyers and Devonta Smith are among the wide receivers who should be benched this week, as their teams are on byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Davante Adams should never leave your lineup, but the Green Bay Packers wide receiver should provide a significant advantage in Week 14. Adams totaled at least six catches in each of his last five games. He eclipsed 100 receiving yards in each of his last two games.

Advertisement

Adams scored in just one of his last four games, but should return to the end zone this week when the Packers host the Chicago Bears.

The Bears allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 13 weeks. Look for Adams to dominate in this matchup, with at least 10 catches for 100 yards and a score. He is my top wide receiver.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is my No. 2 option for Week 14. Johnson went off for eight catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Week 13. He totaled at least 95 receiving yards in each of his last three games.

This week, the Steelers battle the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 13 weeks. They also just allowed 10 catches for 86 yards and a score from Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 13.

Look for Johnson to remain Ben Roethlisberger's top target. I expect at least eight catches for 100 yards from the Steelers playmaker.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the No. 8 player in my Week 14 rankings. McLaurin totaled a season-low 22 yards in Week 13 and totaled just two scores over his last eight appearances, but I expect a rebound this week.

Advertisement

Washington hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Landover, Md. The Cowboys allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 13 weeks. They also just allowed 96 yards and a score to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris in Week 13.

Look for McLaurin to find the end zone and make several big plays in this matchup. He is a mid-range WR1.

LONGSHOTS

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is my No. 21 option, but is a much better start in points-per-reception formats.

Landry caught six passes for a season-high 111 yards in Week 13. He should find similar success against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Cleveland. The Ravens allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to wide receivers through 13 weeks.

Look for Landry to catch at least eight passes this week. He should total close to 100 yards in this AFC North division matchup. Landry is a WR2/WR3 play in leagues with at least 12 teams.

K.J. Osborn is expected to start for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 due to a recent injury to fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen. Osborn, my No. 30 option is a boom-or-bust WR3 play for this matchup.

Advertisement

The Vikings face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in Minneapolis. The Steelers should focus most of their attention on top Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. I expect Osborn to see a ton of targets as a result of that strategy.

The Steelers allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 13 weeks. Osborn scored his third touchdown of the season in Week 13. Look for the Vikings' No. 2 option to haul in at least six catches for 70 yards. He could end up in WR2 territory if he reaches the end zone.

Week 14 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

2. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at MIN

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. PIT

4. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at HOU

5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

6. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at TB

8. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. DAL

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. BUF

10. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LVR

Advertisement

11. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

12. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

13. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. SF

14. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

15. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. SF

16. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. BUF

17. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at HOU

18. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

19. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

20. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

21. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

22. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at CIN

23. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

24. Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs. NO

25. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at MIN

26. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. DET

27. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

28. Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams at ARI

29. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

30. K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings vs. PIT

31. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at DEN

Advertisement

32. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. SF

33. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at GB

34. Jalen Guyton, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYG

35. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at TB

36. Nick Westbrook, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

37. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

38. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

39. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. SEA

40. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. NO

41. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

42. Trequan Smith, New Orleans Saints at NYJ

43. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

44. Kenny Golladay, New York Giants at LAC

45. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. DET

46. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

47. Laquon Treadwell, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

48. Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

49. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions at DEN

50. Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills at TB