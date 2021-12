Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) is expected to miss the rest of the 2021 NFL season because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured left shoulder. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Tacoma News Tribune on Wednesday that Adams is expected to undergo an operation to repair a torn labrum. Adams had surgery for a torn labrum in the same shoulder last off-season. Advertisement

His latest injury includes addition damage in the shoulder. Adams is expected to make a full recovery for 2022.

The veteran defensive back exited early and did not return in the Seahawks' win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Seattle.

Adams, 26, totaled 87 tackles, five passes defensed and two interceptions in 12 starts this season. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets.

The Jets traded Adams and a fourth-round 2022 NFL Draft pick to the Seahawks in 2020 in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick.

The Seahawks signed Adams to a four-year, $70 million contract extension in August, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

The Seahawks (4-8) face the Houston Texans (2-10) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.