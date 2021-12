1/5

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris is expected to miss the next three games due to a suspension. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris is suspended without pay for the next three games of the 2021 NFL season, the league announced. The NFL said Monday that Harris' suspension is for a violation of the league's policy and program on substances and abuses. Harris can return to the Saints' active roster Dec. 28. Advertisement

Harris was sentenced to one year of supervised probation this off-season after he pled not guilty to driving under the influence, but agreed to a statement of facts from a police report, stemming from a July traffic incident.

Harris, 24, caught four passes for a season-high 96 yards and a score in the Saints' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday in New Orleans.

The 2019 All-Pro and Pro Bowl special teams selection caught a career-high 31 passes for 523 yards and three scores through 11 games this season. He also returned 25 kickoffs for 591 yards. Harris led the NFL with 36 punt returns for 338 yards and a score in 2019.

The Saints (5-7) face the New York Jets (3-9) at 1 p.m. EST Dec. 12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

