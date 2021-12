Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Washington Football Team this past off-season. File Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will miss the remainder of the season due to a hip injury. League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Washington Post that Fitzpatrick underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right hip Tuesday, ending his chances of returning to the field in 2021.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation during the second quarter of Washington's season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. The initial projection was that he could potentially return after six to eight weeks of rehabilitation and avoid surgery.

However, the 39-year-old Fitzpatrick -- who underwent an MRI in early November -- was still experiencing swelling and pain in the hip and groin area in recent weeks, preventing him from rehabbing his way back.

The WFT signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $10 million contract this past off-season. The veteran gunslinger, who has played for nine franchises, was hoping to lead a team to the postseason for the first time as a starter.

In 17 seasons, the former undrafted free agent from Harvard has started 147 career games. He has compiled 34,990 passing yards with 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions.

Fitzpatrick's backup, Taylor Heinicke, has guided Washington (6-6) to four straight wins to put the team in position to make the playoffs. Heinicke ranks fifth in Total QBR over the past four games.

In 12 games this season, Heinicke has recorded 2,809 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.