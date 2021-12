Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (R), shown Dec. 9, 2018, leads the team with 407 receiving yards this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns placed tight end David Njoku on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving his availability for Sunday's AFC North game against the Baltimore Ravens in doubt. The Browns announced the roster move Tuesday, though the team didn't disclose whether Njoku tested positive for the coronavirus or if he was added to the list as an unvaccinated close contact. Advertisement

If Njoku is vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19, he can return once he produces two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If he's unvaccinated and tested positive for the virus, he would be out for a minimum of 10 days.

Under the NFL's protocols, close contacts must quarantine for five days and can return after that period following a negative test.

Njoku leads the Browns with 407 receiving yards this season and ranks third on the team with 27 catches. He also is tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions (three).

The Browns (6-6) also could be without fellow tight end Harrison Bryant, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 12 against the Ravens -- Cleveland's most recent game before its bye last week.

In a corresponding roster move, the Browns signed tight end Miller Forristall to their active roster. Cleveland also has starting tight end Austin Hooper, who has 28 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns this season, on its active roster.