College football, NFL, soccer, golf lead weekend sports schedule

1/5

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines battle the No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game at 8 p.m. EST Saturday on Fox. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 3 (UPI) -- College football conference championship games, the MLS Cup Playoffs and a PGA Tour golf tournament highlight the weekend sports schedule. The NFL, NBA, NHL and college basketball regular seasons also continue. College football's regular season is over and postseason bowls start later this month. But first, many of the top teams in the country need to play in conference title games to determine their postseason fate. Advertisement

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday. They determine which four teams get a chance to compete in the semifinals and national title game.

Two conference title games air Friday and launch the college football weekend schedule. Western Kentucky battles UTSA in the Conference USA Championship game at 7 p.m. EST on CBSSN. No. 10 Oregon faces No. 17 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Saturday's slate features nine Football Bowl Subdivision title games.

College football

No. 5 Oklahoma battles No. 9 Baylor for the Big 12 title in one of two noon games Saturday on ABC. Oklahoma could slip into the Top 4 of the College Football Playoff rankings with a victory.

Kent State takes on Northern Illinois in the MAC Championship game at the same time on ESPN.

Advertisement

Saturday's slate continues with the Mountain West Championship game. No. 19 San Diego State battles Utah State in that matchup at 3 p.m. on Fox.

No. 24 Louisiana hosts Appalachian State for the Sun Belt title at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 Alabama for the SEC Championship in another game with big-time College Football Playoff implications. That game airs at 4 p.m. on CBS.

No. 4 Cincinnati hosts No. 21 Houston in the AAC Championship game at 4 p.m. on ABC.

Jackson State hosts Prairie View A&M for the SWAC title at 4 p.m. on ESPN2. No. 15 Pittsburgh faces No. 16 Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game at 8 p.m. on ABC.

No. 2 Michigan faces No. 13 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Soccer

The MLS Cup Playoffs started with 14 teams, but is down to a field of four. The 2021 Western Conference Final and Eastern Conference Final air Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The fourth-seeded Portland Timbers host No. 7 Real Salt Lake at 6:30 p.m. EST Saturday on FS1. The No. 2 Philadelphia Union hosts No. 4 NYCFC at 3 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

Advertisement

The winners from those games advance to the 2021 MLS Cup title game at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. The championship airs on ABC.

Additional games from England's Premier League, Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 also air this weekend.

Chelsea faces West Ham in the Premier League at 7:30 a.m. Saturday on NBC Sports. Liverpool follows with a game against Wolves at 10 a.m. on USA.

Manchester City takes on Premier League foe Watford at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC. Star striker Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund face Bundesliga power Bayern Munich at the same time on ESPN+.

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain battle Lens in Ligue 1 play at 3 p.m. Saturday on beIN Sports.

Manchester United hosts Crystal Palace in another Premier League game at 9 a.m. Sunday on NBC Sports. Tottenham Hotspur hosts Norwich City at the same time on Peacock Premium.

Golf

Elite golfers returned from a Thanksgiving break to tee off at the 2021 Hero World Challenge on Thursday in Nassau on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas. The PGA Tour event runs through Sunday and airs on Golf Channel and NBC.

The 2020 Hero World Challenge was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 20-man field for the 2021 Tiger Woods-hosted event features 19 players ranked inside the Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Advertisement

No. 8 Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the event at Albany Golf Club. No. 2 Collin Morikawa, No. 6 Justin Thomas, No. 9 Viktor Hovland, No. 4 Xander Schauffele, No. 7 Bryson DeChambeau and No. 11 Jordan Spieth are among the other players expected to contend for the title.

No. 5 Patrick Cantlay, No. 12 Abraham Ancer, No. 13 Tony Finau, No. 16 Brooks Koepka and No. 182 Henrik Stenson, the defending champion, also are in the field.

No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 3 Dustin Johnson are not in the field.

Weekend schedule (all times EST)

Friday

Golf

Hero World Challenge: Second round from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

College football

Western Kentucky at UTSA at 7 p.m. on CBSSN

Oregon vs. Utah at 8 p.m. on ABC

NHL

Golden Knights at Coyotes at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+

College basketball

Men's

UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas at 7 p.m. on Longhorn Network

Kansas at St. John's at 7 p.m. on fS1

Rutgers at Illinois at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Bryant at Houston at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Iowa at Purdue at 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Women's

Kansas State at South Carolina at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Advertisement

NBA

76ers at Hawks at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Suns at Warriors at 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham at 7:30 a.m. on NBC Sports

Serie A: Salernitana at AC Milan at 9 a.m. on beIN Sports

Premier League: Liverpool at Wolves at 10 a.m. on USA

La Liga: Real Betis at Barcelona at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Mallorca at Atletico Madrid at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Manchester City at Watford at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Serie A: Atalanta at Napoli at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain at Lens at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid at Real Sociedad at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS Cup Playoffs: Salt Lake at Portland at 6:30 p.m. on FS1

College football

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State at noon on ABC

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois at noon on ESPN

Utah State vs. San Diego State at 3 p.m. on Fox

Appalachian State at Louisiana at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Georgia vs. Alabama at 4 p.m. on CBS

Houston at Cincinnati at 4 p.m. on ABC

Prairie View A&M at Jackson State at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Advertisement

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest at 8 p.m. on ABC

Michigan vs. Iowa at 8 p.m. on Fox

USC at Cal at 11 p.m. on FS1

College basketball

Men's

Saint Joseph's at Villanova at noon on FS1

Memphis at Ole Miss at noon on ESPN2

Nyack College at Seton Hall at noon on FS2

Marquette at Wisconsin at 12:30 p.m. on Fox

San Diego State at Michigan at 1 p.m. on CBS

Tennessee at Colorado at 2 p.m. on FS1

Yale at Auburn at 2 p.m. on ESPNU

Louisville at NC State at 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Little Rock at Arkansas at 4 p.m. on SEC Network

BYU at Missouri State at 4 p.m. on CBSSN

Grambling at UConn at 4 p.m. on FS2

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Baylor at 5 p.m. on Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Toledo at Michigan State at 5 p.m. on Big Ten Network

USC at Washington State at 6 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

Alabama vs. Georgia at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Iowa State at Creighton at 9 p.m. on FS1

NHL

Blues at Panthers at 1 p.m. on NHL Network

Canadiens at Predators at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Golf

Hero World Challenge: Third round from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on NBC

Advertisement

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United at 9 a.m. on NBC Sports

Premier League: Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur at 9 a.m. on Peacock Premium

MLS Cup Playoffs: NYCFC at Philadelphia at 3 p.m. on ABC

NFL

Giants at Dolphins at 1 p.m. on Fox

Colts at Texans at 1 p.m. on CBS

Vikings at Lions at 1 p.m. on CBS

Eagles at Jets at 1 p.m. on CBS

Cardinals at Bears at 1 p.m. on Fox

Chargers at Bengals at 1 p.m. on CBS

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m. on Fox

Jaguars at Rams at 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Washington at Raiders at 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Ravens at Steelers at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

49ers at Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Broncos at Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Golf

Hero World Challenge: Final round from 1 to 4 p.m. on NBC

College basketball

Men's

North Carolina at Georgia Tech at 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon State at 4 p.m. on ESPNU

Xavier at Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. on ESPN2

California at Utah at 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Women's

Notre Dame at UConn at noon on FS1

Belmont at Louisville at noon on ACC Network

Advertisement

Georgia Tech at Georgia at noon on SEC Network

Elon at NC State at 2 p.m. on ACC Network

Tennessee at Virginia Tech at 2 p.m. on ACC Network

Merrimack at Kentucky at 2 p.m. on SEC Network

Texas at Texas A&M at 4 p.m. on SEC Network