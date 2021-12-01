Fantasy football: Jefferson, Lamb, Evans top Week 13 wide receiver rankings

1/5

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (C) draws a pass interference flag against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill top my Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021. Stefon Diggs, Tyler Lockett, Marquise Brown, Diontae Johnson and Chris Godwin round out my Top 10 options for Week 13. Jaylen Waddle, Darnell Mooney, Christian Kirk and Russell Gage are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week. Advertisement

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Davante Adams, D.J. Moore, A.J. Brown and Jarvis Landry are among the wide receivers who should be benched this week, as their teams are on byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is my No. 1 fantasy football wide receiver this week. The Vikings face the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit.

The Lions are decent at defending opposing wide receivers this season, but just allowed Darnell Mooney of the Chicago Bears to go off for 123 yards on five catches in Week 12.

Jefferson received at last nine targets in each of his last three games. He is averaging the most fantasy points per game among wide receivers over his last four games.

I expect Jefferson to haul in at least 10 catches for 100 yards and a score in this NFC North division matchup.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed Week 12 due to a concussion, but is expected to play against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday in New Orleans.

He lands at No. 2 in my Week 13 rankings. The Saints own a great run defense, but tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 12 weeks.

They also allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to the position, despite serving their bye. Look for Lamb to reach the end zone in this matchup. He also should see at least 10 targets and total more than 80 yards.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Miami Dolphins rookie Jaylen Waddle posted the best game of his career in Week 12, with 137 yards and a score against the Carolina Panthers.

This week, the Dolphins host the New York Giants. The Giants allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 12 weeks. I expect Waddle, who ranks fifth in the NFL with 77 catches, to receive at least 10 targets Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

He should total at least eight catches for 80 yards and could find the end zone. Waddle is my No. 13 option and can be used as a low-end WR1 or high-end WR2. He is an even better option in point-per-reception formats.

Darnell Mooney is the top receiving option this season for the Chicago Bears. Mooney ranks 23rd in the NFL with 694 receiving yards. He totaled 121 and 123 yards, respectively, in his last two games. He also scored in two of his last three appearances.

Mooney is my No. 14 option this week as he enters a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals served a Week 12 bye, but allowed 115 yards on four catches to Tyler Lockett in Week 11. I expect the Bears to trail in this matchup, which will lead to more passing attempts for the Bears.

Mooney is a near-lock for at least 80 receiving yards. He is another low-end WR1/high-end WR2.

LONGSHOTS

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk is my No. 20 option for Week 13. Kirk, who can be used as a WR2 or WR3, received at least five targets in each of his last seven games. His last score came Oct. 24, but I expect a return to the end zone Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Bears allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 12 weeks. They also just allowed 70 yards and a score to Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Kirk is a touchdown-or-bust option, but I like his chances against this beatable secondary.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage was one of my top Week 13 waiver wire targets. He lands at No. 25 in my wide receiver rankings and is another great WR3 option.

The Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Atlanta. The Buccaneers allowed the fifth-most wide receiver targets through 12 weeks, which means Gage should see plenty of looks.

Gage, who scored his second touchdown of the season in Week 12, should attract at least eight targets for 75 yards. He could work his way into WR2 territory if he reaches the end zone.

Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at DET

2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at NO

3. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. JAX

5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. NE

7. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

8. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

9. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

10. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

11. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at CIN

12. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at DET

13. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. NYG

14. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. ARI

15. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

16. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team at LVR

17. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. LAC

18. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

19. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams vs. JAX

20. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at CHI

21. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at NYJ

22. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

23. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. IND

24. Kenny Golladay, New York Giants at MIA

25. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

26. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. LAC

27. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at CIN

28. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

29. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions vs. MIN

30. Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs. JAX

31. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at BUF

32. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. WAS

33. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals at CHI

34. Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs. PHI

35. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at KC

36. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at NO

37. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

38. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at NO

39. Trequan Smith, New Orleans Saints vs. DAL

40. Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos at KC

41. Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots at BUF

42. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

43. Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills vs. NE

44. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

45. Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars at LAR

46. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at CHI

47. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at KC

48. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. LAC

49. Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints vs. DAL

50. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. PHI