Fantasy football: Mattison, Williams, Hubbard among best Week 13 adds

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (C) is among my top waiver wire targets for Week 13. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Injuries to several of the top players in fantasy football in Week 12 make the Week 13 waiver wire very attractive, especially at running back. Alexander Mattison is my primary target. Running backs Jamaal Williams and Chuba Hubbard are my other top targets and could lead your team into the playoffs and to a potential title. Advertisement

Christian McCaffrey, the No. 1 overall pick in most fantasy football drafts this off-season, should be dropped in all redraft leagues. He sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 12. Hubbard is in line to take over for McCaffrey, but the Panthers are on a bye in Week 13.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, another top draft pick, sustained a shoulder injury in Week 12 and is expected to miss several weeks.

The injury means Mattison will takeover as the Vikings top running back. He should be an RB1 until Cook returns, and potentially for the rest of the season.

Detroit Lions starting running back D'Andre Swift also sustained a shoulder injury last week. Jamaal Williams will assume lead back duties and should provide RB2 value if Swift misses time.

Taysom Hill, Carson Wentz and Russell Gage are among my other waiver wire targets.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals were on bye in Week 12, which means several valuable players and the defenses from those teams were likely dropped in your league. Scan your waiver wire for those options to provide depth for your roster.

Make sure to bench players from the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans, as those teams get byes in Week 13.

Keep an eye on your opponent's roster for your matchup. You could snag a player that they might need, giving yourself an advantage.

Waiver wire additions should be players either who can contribute to your roster immediately or players you can put on your bench in hopes they will provide value in your last regular-season games or in the playoffs.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard-size leagues.

Here are my top players to add to top players to drop for Week 13:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Taysom Hill, Carson Wentz; RB | Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, Chuba Hubbard; WR | Kendrick Bourne, Russell Gage; TE | Foster Moreau; D/ST | Chiefs; K | Matt Prater

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Tua Tagovailoa, Matt Ryan; RB | Sony Michel; WR | Kadarius Toney, Laviska Shenault; TE | C.J. Uzomah; D/ST | Vikings; K | Harrison Butker

TOP DROPS

QB | Cam Newton, Ben Roethlisberger; RB | Christian McCaffrey, Tony Jones; WR | Rashod Bateman; TE | Dan Arnold; D/ST | Panthers; K | Joey Slye

QUARTERBACK

Taysom Hill and Carson Wentz are my top quarterback waiver wire targets for Week 13. Hill is expected to start for the New Orleans Saints against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday in New Orleans.

The Cowboys allowed the sixth-most passing yards to quarterbacks through 12 weeks, despite serving their bye. They also allowed four rushing scores to the position, tied for second-most in the league. Look for Hill to provide value as a passer and a runner.

He should be on the QB1 streaming radar for leagues with at least 14 teams.

Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts battle the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston. The Colts should dominate this matchup and I expect the Texans to focus on stopping the run. That will allow Wentz to make several big plays. He is a low-end QB1 streamer this week, but only if you are desperate at the position.

RUNNING BACK

Alexander Mattison should be rostered in all leagues, regardless of format. He will be a Top 5 running back for me this week when the Vikings face the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit.

Mattison totaled 153 yards from scrimmage and a score on 32 touches against the Lions on Oct. 10 in Minneapolis. The Lions allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 12 weeks. Mattison should help you win your weekly matchup if you can get him in your lineup.

Jamaal Williams is expected to be the starting running back on the other side of the Vikings-Lions matchup. The Lions backup should get enough work to warrant RB2 consideration, due to the recent injury to starter D'Andre Swift.

Williams needs to be rostered in all leagues and should be started in good matchups if you need help at RB2.

Hubbard is another running back who should be rostered in all leagues, even if you can't use him this week due to his bye. The Carolina Panthers running back is expected to take over lead running back duties due to Christian McCaffrey's season-ending ankle injury.

He should keep RB2 value for the last few games of the season.

WIDE RECEIVER

The waiver wire is a bit shallow this week when it comes to wide receiver targets. I like Russell Gage of the Atlanta Falcons as a streaming start in Week 13.

Gage received at least six targets in five of his last six starts. He caught six passes for 62 yards and a score in Week 12. The Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Atlanta.

Look for the Falcons to air it out in this matchup, as they should trail and be forced to throw. Gage should attract at least eight targets and provide WR3 value.

TIGHT END

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau is my top waiver wire target at his position. Raiders starting tight end Darren Waller sustained a knee injury in Week 12. Moreau should see much more work in the Raiders offense if Waller misses time.

He will be on my low-end TE1 radar in Week 13 when the Raiders host the Washington Football Team. Washington allowed the 11th-most receiving yards to tight ends through 12 weeks, despite serving a bye. I expect the Raiders to throw a lot in this matchup, with quarterback Derek Carr targeting Moreau.

The Raiders tight end should provide solid value in Week 13, but should only be added in leagues that require starting the position.