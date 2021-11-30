Washington Football Team runs over sluggish Seahawks

1/5

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (C) totaled 111 rushing yards on 29 carries in a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday in Landover, Md. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team held the Seattle Seahawks to just 10 first downs and used its running game to earn an edge in time of possession of more than 23 minutes to snag a 17-15 win in the NFL's Week 12 finale. Washington outgained Seattle 152 to 34 on the ground in the narrow victory Monday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Washington's defense also held off a late Seahawks rally, denying a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the final seconds. Advertisement

"Going into the bye week having four losses in a row and coming back and winning three in a row, it feels great," Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke told reporters. "The confidence in there is awesome and it really starts with those guys up front, the offensive line.

"They don't get a lot of credit. These last three weeks, they have been phenomenal not just running the ball but protecting me as well."

The victory extended Washington's win streak to three-consecutive games. The Seahawks are losers of three-consecutive games.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson totaled 146 yards from scrimmage on 36 touches. Heinicke completed 27 of 35 passes for 223 yards, one score and one interception.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 20 of 31 passes for 247 yards and two scores. Washington held Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to just one catch.

"I just think this journey, this season, it's been challenging it's been tough, but at the same time, there's more football left," Wilson said.

"I know for me, personally, I'm going to give everything I have like I always do, everyday every play, until the very end, until the last play of the game, just like tonight, just because I don't know any other way."

Washington took a 3-0 lead when kicker Joey Slye made a 23-yard field goal with 2:59 left in the first quarter. The Seahawks responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive.

Wilson threw a 6-yard touchdown toss to tight end Gerald Everett at the end of the quarter to end that possession, giving the Seahawks a 7-3 edge.

The Seahawks held onto the advantage until running back Alex Collins fumbled 3:52 before halftime. Washington recovered the fumble and scored 56 seconds before halftime. Heinicke threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to running back J.D. McKissic for that score.

McKissic ran for a 10-yard touchdown on Washington's first drive of the second half. That score, and a succesful two-point conversion, gave Washington a 17-9 lead.

The Seahawks trailed by eight points for the majority of the second half. They finally closed the gap when Wilson threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Freddie Swain with 15 seconds remaining.

Wilson again targeted Swain on a two-point conversion attempt on the next snap, but his pass was intercepted by Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller.

The Seahawks appeared to recover an onside kick on the next play, but the result was overturned due to a penalty, resulting in re-kick. Washington recovered that attempt to secure the victory.

"I'm very proud of these guys because of how resilient we are, how tough it was and just doing the things they needed to do to give ourselves a chance to win," Washington coach Ron Rivera told reporters.

"All they need is a chance. And I really think this is a group of guys that'll just continue to be resilient."

The Seahawks (3-8) host the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. Washington (5-6) battles the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.

