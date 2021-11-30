Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 30, 2021 / 8:29 AM

Washington Football Team runs over sluggish Seahawks

By Alex Butler
1/5
Washington Football Team runs over sluggish Seahawks
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (C) totaled 111 rushing yards on 29 carries in a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday in Landover, Md. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team held the Seattle Seahawks to just 10 first downs and used its running game to earn an edge in time of possession of more than 23 minutes to snag a 17-15 win in the NFL's Week 12 finale.

Washington outgained Seattle 152 to 34 on the ground in the narrow victory Monday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Washington's defense also held off a late Seahawks rally, denying a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the final seconds.

Advertisement

"Going into the bye week having four losses in a row and coming back and winning three in a row, it feels great," Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke told reporters. "The confidence in there is awesome and it really starts with those guys up front, the offensive line.

"They don't get a lot of credit. These last three weeks, they have been phenomenal not just running the ball but protecting me as well."

RELATED Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury

The victory extended Washington's win streak to three-consecutive games. The Seahawks are losers of three-consecutive games.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson totaled 146 yards from scrimmage on 36 touches. Heinicke completed 27 of 35 passes for 223 yards, one score and one interception.

Advertisement

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 20 of 31 passes for 247 yards and two scores. Washington held Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to just one catch.

RELATED Cowboys' Trysten Hill suspended 2 games for punching Raiders' John Simpson

"I just think this journey, this season, it's been challenging it's been tough, but at the same time, there's more football left," Wilson said.

"I know for me, personally, I'm going to give everything I have like I always do, everyday every play, until the very end, until the last play of the game, just like tonight, just because I don't know any other way."

Washington took a 3-0 lead when kicker Joey Slye made a 23-yard field goal with 2:59 left in the first quarter. The Seahawks responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive.

RELATED Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12

Wilson threw a 6-yard touchdown toss to tight end Gerald Everett at the end of the quarter to end that possession, giving the Seahawks a 7-3 edge.

The Seahawks held onto the advantage until running back Alex Collins fumbled 3:52 before halftime. Washington recovered the fumble and scored 56 seconds before halftime. Heinicke threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to running back J.D. McKissic for that score.

Advertisement

McKissic ran for a 10-yard touchdown on Washington's first drive of the second half. That score, and a succesful two-point conversion, gave Washington a 17-9 lead.

The Seahawks trailed by eight points for the majority of the second half. They finally closed the gap when Wilson threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Freddie Swain with 15 seconds remaining.

Wilson again targeted Swain on a two-point conversion attempt on the next snap, but his pass was intercepted by Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller.

The Seahawks appeared to recover an onside kick on the next play, but the result was overturned due to a penalty, resulting in re-kick. Washington recovered that attempt to secure the victory.

"I'm very proud of these guys because of how resilient we are, how tough it was and just doing the things they needed to do to give ourselves a chance to win," Washington coach Ron Rivera told reporters.

"All they need is a chance. And I really think this is a group of guys that'll just continue to be resilient."

The Seahawks (3-8) host the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. Washington (5-6) battles the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.

Advertisement

This week in the National Football League

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles under pressure from Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, where the Ravens defeated the Browns 16-10. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury
NFL // 10 hours ago
Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the rest of the season due to a left ankle injury that he suffered during the first half of Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Cowboys' Trysten Hill suspended 2 games for punching Raiders' John Simpson
NFL // 13 hours ago
Cowboys' Trysten Hill suspended 2 games for punching Raiders' John Simpson
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill was suspended without pay for two games Monday after punching Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson following the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 20 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys' COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, as coach Mike McCarty tested positive and will miss a Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Monday.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
NFL // 21 hours ago
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel are among the major players who sustained injuries in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
NFL // 1 day ago
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions, but provided a clutch scrambling throw for a second-half touchdown to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
NFL // 1 day ago
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa authored the most-accurate performance of his young career while veteran Cam Newton was benched due to a very poor showing as the Miami Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle Terence Steele and three coaches will not participate in the team's Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 protocols, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday.
Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Joe Mixon and David Montgomery lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12.
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12.
Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game
NFL // 3 days ago
Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Week 12's NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders not only featured a mid-game skirmish, cameras also caught defensive tackle Trysten Hill punching guard John Simpson after the final whistle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Coach Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC
College football: Coach Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC
Florida hires Billy Napier as head football coach
Florida hires Billy Napier as head football coach
College football: Oklahoma Sooners' Spencer Rattler enters NCAA transfer portal
College football: Oklahoma Sooners' Spencer Rattler enters NCAA transfer portal
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury
Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement