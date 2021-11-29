Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 29, 2021 / 7:01 PM

Cowboys' Trysten Hill suspended 2 games for punching Raiders' John Simpson

By Connor Grott

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill was suspended without pay for two games Monday after punching Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson following the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders.

Jon Runyan, the NFL's vice president of football operations, issued the two-game suspension for violations of the league's unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

Advertisement

"After the Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys game on November 25, you engaged in conduct that this office considers unnecessary roughness and displays a lack of sportsmanship," Runyan wrote in a letter to Hill. "Specifically, as both teams were shaking hands, you waited more than 50 seconds for your opponent at the 50-yard line.

"When you located him, you then walked toward him in the opposite direction of your locker room. You both engaged in a verbal chest-to-chest confrontation which you escalated by throwing an open hand punch to his facemask, forcible enough to cause your opponent's helmet to come off."

Advertisement

ESPN reported that Hill is appealing the suspension. Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL and its players' union, will provide a ruling on Hill's appeal.

If Hill's suspension is upheld, he would be eligible to return to the Cowboys' active roster Dec. 13. He would miss games against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday and against the Washington Football Team on Dec. 12.

RELATED Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19

In three games this season, Hill has notched eight total tackles and one stuff.

RELATED Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12

Latest Headlines

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 8 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys' COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, as coach Mike McCarty tested positive and will miss a Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Monday.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
NFL // 9 hours ago
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel are among the major players who sustained injuries in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
NFL // 13 hours ago
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions, but provided a clutch scrambling throw for a second-half touchdown to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
NFL // 1 day ago
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa authored the most-accurate performance of his young career while veteran Cam Newton was benched due to a very poor showing as the Miami Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle Terence Steele and three coaches will not participate in the team's Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 protocols, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday.
Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Joe Mixon and David Montgomery lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12.
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12.
Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game
NFL // 3 days ago
Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Week 12's NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders not only featured a mid-game skirmish, cameras also caught defensive tackle Trysten Hill punching guard John Simpson after the final whistle.
Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 12.
Josh Allen throws 4 TDs, Bills beat Saints
NFL // 3 days ago
Josh Allen throws 4 TDs, Bills beat Saints
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Josh Allen threw for 260 yards and four scores to lead the Buffalo Bills to a dominant victory over the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Coach Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC
College football: Coach Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC
Florida hires Billy Napier as head football coach
Florida hires Billy Napier as head football coach
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
College football: Oklahoma Sooners' Spencer Rattler enters NCAA transfer portal
College football: Oklahoma Sooners' Spencer Rattler enters NCAA transfer portal
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement