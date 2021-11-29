Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 29, 2021 / 10:04 PM

Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury

By Connor Grott
Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22), shown Sept. 8, 2019, suffered the left ankle injury during the first half of the Panthers' loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the rest of the season due to a left ankle injury that he suffered during the first half of Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that McCaffrey's initial X-rays indicated the injury didn't appear to be severe. However, an MRI later in the morning revealed the damage was enough to land McCaffrey on season-ending injured reserve.

Advertisement

"I love playing football and have dedicated my entire life to what I believe to be the greatest sport in the world," McCaffrey wrote on Instagram. "Getting healthy and back on the field this season has been my focus every day from the time I wake up until I go to bed.

"I've put family, friends and all other interests on hold so I can fully concentrate my efforts on treatment, training, practicing, studying, preparing, and playing the game I love at the highest level, which is why my season coming to an abrupt end today leaves me devastated. I am thankful to everyone who continue to help and support me through this difficult time and promise I will fight with everything I have to return bigger, stronger, faster, and better than ever."

The Panthers (5-7) have a bye this week, meaning McCaffrey will miss the team's final five regular-season games. He already has missed five games this year with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 3.

Since signing a four-year, $64 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, McCaffrey will have appeared in just 10 of 33 games by the end of the 2021 season. He missed 13 games last season due to multiple injuries.

RELATED Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers

McCaffrey's latest injury occurred during the second quarter of Sunday's game in Miami. He didn't play the final series of the half and played just one snap in the second half before the team shut him down.

McCaffrey finishes the 2021 season with 442 rushing yards, 343 receiving yards and two total touchdowns in seven games.

In McCaffrey's absence, the Panthers are expected to lean on rookie Chuba Hubbard and Ameer Abdullah.

RELATED Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss third straight game with hamstring injury

Latest Headlines

Cowboys' Trysten Hill suspended 2 games for punching Raiders' John Simpson
NFL // 4 hours ago
Cowboys' Trysten Hill suspended 2 games for punching Raiders' John Simpson
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill was suspended without pay for two games Monday after punching Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson following the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 11 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys' COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, as coach Mike McCarty tested positive and will miss a Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Monday.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
NFL // 12 hours ago
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel are among the major players who sustained injuries in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
NFL // 16 hours ago
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions, but provided a clutch scrambling throw for a second-half touchdown to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
NFL // 1 day ago
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa authored the most-accurate performance of his young career while veteran Cam Newton was benched due to a very poor showing as the Miami Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle Terence Steele and three coaches will not participate in the team's Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 protocols, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday.
Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Joe Mixon and David Montgomery lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12.
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12.
Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game
NFL // 3 days ago
Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Week 12's NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders not only featured a mid-game skirmish, cameras also caught defensive tackle Trysten Hill punching guard John Simpson after the final whistle.
Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 12.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Coach Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC
College football: Coach Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC
Florida hires Billy Napier as head football coach
Florida hires Billy Napier as head football coach
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
College football: Oklahoma Sooners' Spencer Rattler enters NCAA transfer portal
College football: Oklahoma Sooners' Spencer Rattler enters NCAA transfer portal
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement