Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook runs for 30 yards in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel are among the major players who sustained injuries in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold and Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater were among the other skill position players injured Sunday. Advertisement

The injured NFL players will undergo additional tests and scans Monday to determine the severity of their injuries and timetables for return.

Cook was carted off the field in the third quarter of the Vikings' 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Vikings ruled Cook out for the rest of the game due to a shoulder injury. Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Sunday that he didn't know if the injury was season-ending.

Cook is to undergo an MRI on Monday, but sources told NFL Network and Minnesota's Star Tribune that the star running back dislocated his left shoulder.

Backup running back Alexander Mattison took over for Cook in the third quarter. He ran for 21 yards and a score on seven carries.

Mattison will likely start in Week 13, if Cook is ruled out, when the Vikings (5-6) face the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Samuel also left the field in the third quarter Sunday in Santa Clara. The 49ers playmaker sustained a groin injury and did not return to the game. He is scheduled to get an MRI on Monday.

Samuel told reporters that there is "not too much concern" about the severity of the injury.

The 49ers wide receiver caught one pass for 12 yards and ran for 66 yards on six carries in the win. He totaled 1,209 yards from scrimmage and 10 scores in 11 starts this season. Samuel also leads the NFL with 14.9 yards per touch.

The 49ers (6-5) face the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey sustained a left ankle injury in a 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. McCaffrey sustained the injury in the second quarter and played just one snap in the second half.

The Panthers (5-7) get a Week 13 bye and host the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at 1 p.m. EST Dec. 12 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater sustained a shin injury in the first quarter of a 28-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Denver. He returned for the second half. Bridgewater told reporters that he felt "good" at his postgame news conference.

The Broncos (6-5) face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of a 21-14 loss to the Falcons on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. Arnold was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Jaguars (2-9) face the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.