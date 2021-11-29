Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19

1/5

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (L) is one of several coaches who won't participate in the team's Week 13 game due to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys' COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, as coach Mike McCarty tested positive and will miss a Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Monday. McCarthy entered the league's COVID-19 protocol and is expected to be involved with game preparation on a virtual basis, the Cowboys said in a news release. Advertisement

The team did not announce which assistant coach will assume head coaching duties for the game Thursday in New Orleans. Cowboys players and coaches will conduct virtual meetings and meet for practices Monday afternoon.

McCarthy told reporters Sunday that Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko and offensive assistant Scott Tolzien also were ruled out Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Three Cowboys strength and conditioning coaches were placed in the protocol, as well.

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and missed the team's last two games, but is expected to return to the team this week. The Cowboys placed tight end Blake Jarwin on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and special teams coordinator John Fassel are among the coaches on the Cowboys staff who have head coaching experience. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also could be considered as an interim coach until McCarthy returns.

The Cowboys (7-4) face the Saints (5-6) at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday at the Caesars Superdome.