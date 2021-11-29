Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 29, 2021 / 12:18 PM

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19

By Alex Butler
1/5
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (L) is one of several coaches who won't participate in the team's Week 13 game due to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys' COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, as coach Mike McCarty tested positive and will miss a Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Monday.

McCarthy entered the league's COVID-19 protocol and is expected to be involved with game preparation on a virtual basis, the Cowboys said in a news release.

Advertisement

The team did not announce which assistant coach will assume head coaching duties for the game Thursday in New Orleans. Cowboys players and coaches will conduct virtual meetings and meet for practices Monday afternoon.

McCarthy told reporters Sunday that Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko and offensive assistant Scott Tolzien also were ruled out Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Three Cowboys strength and conditioning coaches were placed in the protocol, as well.

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and missed the team's last two games, but is expected to return to the team this week. The Cowboys placed tight end Blake Jarwin on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Advertisement

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and special teams coordinator John Fassel are among the coaches on the Cowboys staff who have head coaching experience. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also could be considered as an interim coach until McCarthy returns.

The Cowboys (7-4) face the Saints (5-6) at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday at the Caesars Superdome.

This week in the National Football League

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles under pressure from Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, where the Ravens defeated the Browns 16-10. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12 Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak Cowboys' Amari Cooper to miss at least two games after positive COVID-19 test

Latest Headlines

Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
NFL // 1 hour ago
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel are among the major players who sustained injuries in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
NFL // 5 hours ago
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions, but provided a clutch scrambling throw for a second-half touchdown to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
NFL // 19 hours ago
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa authored the most-accurate performance of his young career while veteran Cam Newton was benched due to a very poor showing as the Miami Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
NFL // 21 hours ago
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle Terence Steele and three coaches will not participate in the team's Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 protocols, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday.
Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Joe Mixon and David Montgomery lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12.
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12.
Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game
NFL // 3 days ago
Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Week 12's NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders not only featured a mid-game skirmish, cameras also caught defensive tackle Trysten Hill punching guard John Simpson after the final whistle.
Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 12.
Josh Allen throws 4 TDs, Bills beat Saints
NFL // 3 days ago
Josh Allen throws 4 TDs, Bills beat Saints
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Josh Allen threw for 260 yards and four scores to lead the Buffalo Bills to a dominant victory over the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.
Dalton, Bears edge Lions on last-second field goal
NFL // 3 days ago
Dalton, Bears edge Lions on last-second field goal
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Cairo Santos made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Chicago Bears to a Thanksgiving Day win and extend the Detroit Lions' winless streak Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Coach Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC
College football: Coach Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC
Florida hires Billy Napier as head football coach
Florida hires Billy Napier as head football coach
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement