Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 29, 2021 / 7:02 AM

Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs

By Alex Butler
1/5
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (R) scrambles under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney during the second half Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions, but provided a clutch scrambling throw for a second-half touchdown to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson completed 20 of 32 passes for 165 yards and ran for another 68 yards in the victory Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens (8-3) now own the best record in the AFC and remain atop the conference's North division.

Advertisement

"I'm hot [mad] that I threw four interceptions," Jackson told reporters. "I feel like we could have done something on those drives and put points on the board. That's on me. I owe [my teammates]."

The Ravens held the Browns to just 40 rushing yards. They also held an edge in time of possession of nearly 15 minutes.

RELATED Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards and a score. He also lost a fumble. Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh each logged sacks for the Ravens.

Jackson's biggest play came about five minutes into the second half. The Ravens led 6-3 with the ball on the Cleveland 13-yard line. Jackson took the snap, dropped back in the pocket and looked left. He then escaped several Browns pass rushers and scrambled backwards to the 35-yard line.

Advertisement

Jackson flicked his wrist and launched a pass toward the middle of the field to end the play. The ball dropped just over the goal line and found tight end Mark Andrews for a score.

RELATED Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game

Mayfield answered with a 20-yard touchdown toss to tight end David Njoku with 39 seconds left in the quarter, but the Browns couldn't overcome the deficit. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker converted a 49-yard field goal attempt with 1:10 to go for the final points of the game.

"I really appreciate our players and the way they fight," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "They don't finch. They don't blink. No matter what happens, they keep coming back and playing the next play."

"I'm very proud of them and respect them greatly for the way they approach the game. That's one of the best defensive performances we've seen in a long time."

RELATED Dalton, Bears edge Lions on last-second field goal

Tucker split the uprights for two field goals in the first half of the victory. Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin cut the deficit to three points with a 46-yard field goal 1:02 before halftime.

The first half featured five turnovers, including three Jackson interceptions and two Browns fumbles. Browns defenders Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward, John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison Jr. each intercepted Jackson in the loss.

Advertisement

"Very disappointing and frustrated in that game," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Credit to Baltimore. They did a good job.

"They beat us, and we've got to get through this bye week, fix some things, get healthy, unplug for a minute, and then we've got Baltimore again in a stretch run. That's what is in front of us, but, ultimately, [we are] disappointed."

The Browns (6-6) get a Week 13 bye and return to host the Ravens at 1 p.m. EST Dec. 12 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Ravens battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Latest Headlines

Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
NFL // 14 hours ago
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa authored the most-accurate performance of his young career while veteran Cam Newton was benched due to a very poor showing as the Miami Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
NFL // 17 hours ago
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle Terence Steele and three coaches will not participate in the team's Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 protocols, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday.
Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Joe Mixon and David Montgomery lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12.
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12.
Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game
NFL // 2 days ago
Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Week 12's NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders not only featured a mid-game skirmish, cameras also caught defensive tackle Trysten Hill punching guard John Simpson after the final whistle.
Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 12.
Josh Allen throws 4 TDs, Bills beat Saints
NFL // 3 days ago
Josh Allen throws 4 TDs, Bills beat Saints
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Josh Allen threw for 260 yards and four scores to lead the Buffalo Bills to a dominant victory over the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.
Dalton, Bears edge Lions on last-second field goal
NFL // 3 days ago
Dalton, Bears edge Lions on last-second field goal
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Cairo Santos made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Chicago Bears to a Thanksgiving Day win and extend the Detroit Lions' winless streak Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ruled out vs. Raiders
NFL // 3 days ago
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ruled out vs. Raiders
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Lamb sustained a concussion in Week 11.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals toe fracture, refutes 'COVID toe'
NFL // 3 days ago
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals toe fracture, refutes 'COVID toe'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a broken little toe on his left foot, the Green Bay Packers quarterback told reporters. Rodgers also refuted a claim that the injury is tied to his earlier diagnosis of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
Waller, Kittle, Gronkowski lead Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings
Waller, Kittle, Gronkowski lead Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings
Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game
Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders' John Simpson after game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement