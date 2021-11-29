Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs

1/5

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (R) scrambles under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney during the second half Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions, but provided a clutch scrambling throw for a second-half touchdown to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. Jackson completed 20 of 32 passes for 165 yards and ran for another 68 yards in the victory Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens (8-3) now own the best record in the AFC and remain atop the conference's North division. Advertisement

"I'm hot [mad] that I threw four interceptions," Jackson told reporters. "I feel like we could have done something on those drives and put points on the board. That's on me. I owe [my teammates]."

The Ravens held the Browns to just 40 rushing yards. They also held an edge in time of possession of nearly 15 minutes.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards and a score. He also lost a fumble. Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh each logged sacks for the Ravens.

Jackson's biggest play came about five minutes into the second half. The Ravens led 6-3 with the ball on the Cleveland 13-yard line. Jackson took the snap, dropped back in the pocket and looked left. He then escaped several Browns pass rushers and scrambled backwards to the 35-yard line.

Jackson flicked his wrist and launched a pass toward the middle of the field to end the play. The ball dropped just over the goal line and found tight end Mark Andrews for a score.

Mayfield answered with a 20-yard touchdown toss to tight end David Njoku with 39 seconds left in the quarter, but the Browns couldn't overcome the deficit. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker converted a 49-yard field goal attempt with 1:10 to go for the final points of the game.

"I really appreciate our players and the way they fight," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "They don't finch. They don't blink. No matter what happens, they keep coming back and playing the next play."

"I'm very proud of them and respect them greatly for the way they approach the game. That's one of the best defensive performances we've seen in a long time."

Tucker split the uprights for two field goals in the first half of the victory. Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin cut the deficit to three points with a 46-yard field goal 1:02 before halftime.

The first half featured five turnovers, including three Jackson interceptions and two Browns fumbles. Browns defenders Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward, John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison Jr. each intercepted Jackson in the loss.

"Very disappointing and frustrated in that game," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Credit to Baltimore. They did a good job.

"They beat us, and we've got to get through this bye week, fix some things, get healthy, unplug for a minute, and then we've got Baltimore again in a stretch run. That's what is in front of us, but, ultimately, [we are] disappointed."

The Browns (6-6) get a Week 13 bye and return to host the Ravens at 1 p.m. EST Dec. 12 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Ravens battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.