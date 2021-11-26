Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 26, 2021 / 7:41 AM

Josh Allen throws 4 TDs, Bills beat Saints

By Alex Butler
1/5
Josh Allen throws 4 TDs, Bills beat Saints
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (C) completed 23 of 28 passes for 260 yards, four scores and two interceptions in a win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday in New Orleans. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Josh Allen threw for 260 yards and four scores to lead the Buffalo Bills to a dominant victory over the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.

The Bills held the Saints offense to 190 total yards in the 31-6 victory Thursday at the Caesars Superdome. The loss extended the Saints' losing streak to four-consecutive games since their Oct. 31 upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It was a good night, getting the victory by any means," Allen told reporters. "There are still some things to clean up and we will look at that on tape and learn from it.

"But I'm happy with how our guys responded from a short week and a tough loss Sunday."

RELATED Waller, Kittle, Gronkowski lead Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings

Allen threw two touchdown tosses to tight end Dawson Knox in the Thanksgiving night victory. He connected with Stefon Diggs and Matt Breida for his other two scores.

Allen sparked a 10-play, 65-yard touchdown drive on the Bills' first possession. He ended that drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Knox.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass increased the lead with a 34-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.

RELATED Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings

Allen threw interceptions on each of the Bills' next two drives, but the Saints couldn't capitalize and trailed 10-0 at halftime.

The Bills opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Allen threw a 5-yard score to Diggs to end that possession.

He found Knox for a second touchdown about four minutes later to give the Bills a 24-0 lead.

RELATED Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings

The Saints finally reached the end zone when quarterback Trevor Siemian threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nick Vannett six minutes into the fourth quarter.

Allen threw his fourth touchdown about six minutes later, finding Breida for the final points of the night.

Allen completed 23 of 28 passes and totaled two interceptions. Siemian completed 17 of 29 passes for 163 yards, one score and an interception.

Diggs totaled a game-high 74 yards and a score on seven catches for the Bills.

The Bills (7-4) host the New England Patriots (7-4) at 8:15 p.m. EST Dec. 6 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Saints (5-6) host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at 8:20 p.m. EST Dec. 2 at the Caesars Superdome.

