NFL, college football, DeChambeau vs. Koepka golf lead weekend sports schedule

Quarterback Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears face the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. EST Thursday on Fox. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Thanksgiving Day NFL games, a golf duel between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, and dozens of soccer, NBA, NHL and college basketball and football contests fill the sports schedule over the long holiday weekend.
Several men's college basketball matchups launch Thursday's holiday slate. NFL action starts at 12:30 p.m. EST, when the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit.
A trio of college football games and an MLS Cup playoff game also air Thursday on national TV.
NFL matchups
The NFC North division rivalry between the Lions (0-9-1) and Bears (3-7) will be the first of three NFL games Thursday. That matchup airs on Fox.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) in the second game at 4:30 p.m. EST on CBS.
Quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) face the New Orleans Saints (5-5) in the NFL's Thanksgiving nightcap at 8:20 p.m. in New Orleans. That game airs on NBC.
The Week 12 schedule continues with 11 games Sunday and one game Monday.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) face the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in one of several 1 p.m. Sunday matchups. That game airs on Fox.
Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) face the New England Patriots (7-4) at 1 p.m. on CBS. The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) in an important AFC North division matchup at the same time on the same network.
Later Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) face the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at 4:25 p.m. on Fox. The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) host the Cleveland Browns (6-5) in another AFC North matchup at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
Golf
The PGA Tour schedule does not include any events this weekend, but two of golf's best will face off Friday in Las Vegas. The fifth edition of The Match airs on TNT.
Rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka tee off at 4 p.m. EST at the Wynn Golf Club. The respective No. 7 and No. 16 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will go head-to-head in a 12-hole format. They also will participate in a closest-to-the-pin and longest drive contest.
DeChambeau, Koepka and their caddies will wear microphones during the competition. They also will interact with fans and commentators Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley.
That commentary should provide plenty of entertainment, as DeChambeau and Koepka frequently share trash talk while on the PGA Tour.
DeChambeau is a slight favorite to win the event.
Profits from the contest will go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour and Shriners Hospital, in addition to other charities.
College football
Several games with College Football Playoff implications air Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Mississippi, the No. 9 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, faces Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday on ESPN.
No. 21 San Diego State faces Boise State at noon Friday on CBS. Later Friday, No. 16 Iowa battles Nebraska at 1:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. No. 4 Cincinnati faces East Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
Top-ranked Georgia launches Saturday's slate with a noon game against Georgia Tech on ABC. No. 12 Michigan State also faces Penn State at noon on Fox.
One of the biggest rivalries in sports, featuring No. 2 Ohio State against No. 5 Michigan, also airs at noon Sunday on Fox.
No. 8 Baylor hosts Texas Tech at noon on FS1. No. 3 Alabama battles Auburn in an SEC matchup at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. No. 10 Oklahoma faces No. 7 Oklahoma State in another rivalry game at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
No. 6 Notre Dame faces Stanford at 8 p.m. on Fox.
Weekend schedule (in EST)
Thursday
College basketball
Men's
Dayton vs. Miami at noon on ESPN2
USC vs. Saint Joseph's at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Georgetown vs. San Diego State at 11:59 p.m. on ESPN2
NFL
Bears at Lions at 12:30 p.m. on Fox
Raiders at Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. on CBS
Bills at Saints at 8:20 p.m. on NBC
College football
Tuskegee at Alabama State at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Fresno State at San Jose State at 3:30 p.m. on FS1
Ole Miss at Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Soccer
MLS Cup Playoffs: Portland at Colorado at 4:30 p.m. on Fox
Friday
College football
Boise State at San Diego State at noon on CBS
Kansas State at Texas at noon on Fox
Utah State at New Mexico at 1 p.m. on FS1
Iowa at Nebraska at 1:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Cincinnati at East Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Missouri at Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. on CBS
South Florida at UCF at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Colorado at Utah at 4 p.m. on Fox
TCU at Iowa State at 4:30 p.m. on FS1
North Carolina at NC State at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Washington State at Washington at 8 p.m. on FS1
NHL
Rangers at Bruins at 1 p.m. on ABC
Hurricanes at Flyers at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Blues at Blackhawks at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Jets at Wild at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Senators at Ducks at 4 p.m. on ESPN+
Panthers at Capitals at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
Devils at Predators at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Canadiens at Sabres at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Kraken at Lightning at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Canucks at Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Penguins at Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Avalanche at Stars at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Maples Leafs at Sharks at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+
College basketball
Men's
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee at 3 p.m. on SEC Network
North Florida at Kentucky at 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Duke vs. Gonzaga at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Golf
The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka at 4 p.m. on TNT
NBA
Bucks at Nuggets at 9 p.m. on NBA TV
Saturday
Soccer
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool at 10 a.m. on USA
Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus at noon on beIN Sports
Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld at Bayern Munich at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
La Liga: Barcelona at Villarreal at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
College football
Georgia at Georgia Tech at noon on ABC
Ohio State at Michigan at noon on Fox
Penn State at Michigan State at noon on Fox
Houston at UConn at noon on CBSSN
Florida State at Florida at noon on ESPN
Texas Tech at Baylor at noon on FS1
Wake Forest at Boston College at noon on ESPN2
UTSA at North Texas at 2 p.m. on ESPN+
Alabama at Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Oregon State at Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Wisconsin at Minnesota at 4 p.m. on Fox
Tulsa at SMU at 4 p.m. on ESPN2
Texas A&M at LSU at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC
West Virginia at Kansas at 7 p.m. on FS1
Kentucky at Louisville at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Clemson at South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Notre Dame at Stanford at 8 p.m. on Fox
BYU at USC at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
California at UCLA at 10:30 p.m. on FS1
College basketball
Men's
Northern Iowa at St. Bonaventure at 2 p.m. on ESPN+
Sacramento State at Arizona at 7:30 p.m. on Pac 12 Network
BYU at Utah at 9:30 p.m. on Pac 12 Network
NHL
Kraken at Panthers at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Sabres at Red Wings at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Canadiens at Penguins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Oilers at Golden Knights at 7 p.m. on NHL Network
Senators at Kings at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Blue Jackets at Blues at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Stars at Coyotes at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Predators at Avalanche at 9 p.m. on ESPN+
Jets at Flames at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
NBA
Suns at Nets at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV
Sunday
Soccer
Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain at Saint-Etienne at 7 a.m. on beIN Sports
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at 9 a.m. on Peacock Premium
Serie A: Sassuolo at AC Milan at 9 a.m. on beIN Sports
Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City at 9 a.m. on Peacock Premium
La Liga: Real Sociedad at Espanyol at 10:15 a.m. on eSPN+
Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. on Peacock Premium
La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Cadiz at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Serie A: Lazio at Napoli at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports
La Liga: Sevilla at Real Madrid at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS Cup Playoffs: Salt Lake at Kansas City at 3 p.m. on ABC
MLS Cup Playoffs: Nashville at Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
College basketball
Men's
Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall at noon on FS1
Troy at Florida at noon on SEC Network
Pennsylvania at Arkansas at 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Villanova at La Salle at 6 p.m. on ESPN2
Hampton vs. Norfolk State at 8 p.m. on ESPN2
NFL
Buccaneers at Colts at 1 p.m. on Fox
Jets at Texans at 1 p.m. on CBS
Eagles at Giants at 1 p.m. on Fox
Panthers at Dolphins at 1 p.m. on Fox
Titans at Patriots at 1 p.m. on CBS
Bengals at Steelers at 1 p.m. on CBS
Falcons at Jaguars at 1 p.m. on Fox
Chargers at Broncos at 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Rams at Packers at 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Vikings at 49ers at 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Browns at Ravens at 8:20 p.m. on NBC
NHL
Capitals at Hurricanes at 1 p.m. on ESPN+
Lightning at Wild at 2 p.m. on ESPN+
Islanders at Rangers at 6 p.m. on NHL Network
Canucks at Bruins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Flyers at Devils at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Sharks at Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Maple Leafs at Ducks at 8 p.m. on ESPN+