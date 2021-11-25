NFL, college football, DeChambeau vs. Koepka golf lead weekend sports schedule

1/5

Quarterback Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears face the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. EST Thursday on Fox. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Thanksgiving Day NFL games, a golf duel between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, and dozens of soccer, NBA, NHL and college basketball and football contests fill the sports schedule over the long holiday weekend. Several men's college basketball matchups launch Thursday's holiday slate. NFL action starts at 12:30 p.m. EST, when the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit. Advertisement

A trio of college football games and an MLS Cup playoff game also air Thursday on national TV.

NFL matchups

The NFC North division rivalry between the Lions (0-9-1) and Bears (3-7) will be the first of three NFL games Thursday. That matchup airs on Fox.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) in the second game at 4:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) face the New Orleans Saints (5-5) in the NFL's Thanksgiving nightcap at 8:20 p.m. in New Orleans. That game airs on NBC.

The Week 12 schedule continues with 11 games Sunday and one game Monday.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) face the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in one of several 1 p.m. Sunday matchups. That game airs on Fox.

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) face the New England Patriots (7-4) at 1 p.m. on CBS. The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) in an important AFC North division matchup at the same time on the same network.

Later Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) face the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at 4:25 p.m. on Fox. The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) host the Cleveland Browns (6-5) in another AFC North matchup at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Golf

The PGA Tour schedule does not include any events this weekend, but two of golf's best will face off Friday in Las Vegas. The fifth edition of The Match airs on TNT.

Rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka tee off at 4 p.m. EST at the Wynn Golf Club. The respective No. 7 and No. 16 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will go head-to-head in a 12-hole format. They also will participate in a closest-to-the-pin and longest drive contest.

DeChambeau, Koepka and their caddies will wear microphones during the competition. They also will interact with fans and commentators Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley.

That commentary should provide plenty of entertainment, as DeChambeau and Koepka frequently share trash talk while on the PGA Tour.

DeChambeau is a slight favorite to win the event.

Profits from the contest will go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour and Shriners Hospital, in addition to other charities.

College football

Several games with College Football Playoff implications air Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Mississippi, the No. 9 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, faces Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday on ESPN.

No. 21 San Diego State faces Boise State at noon Friday on CBS. Later Friday, No. 16 Iowa battles Nebraska at 1:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. No. 4 Cincinnati faces East Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Top-ranked Georgia launches Saturday's slate with a noon game against Georgia Tech on ABC. No. 12 Michigan State also faces Penn State at noon on Fox.

One of the biggest rivalries in sports, featuring No. 2 Ohio State against No. 5 Michigan, also airs at noon Sunday on Fox.

No. 8 Baylor hosts Texas Tech at noon on FS1. No. 3 Alabama battles Auburn in an SEC matchup at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. No. 10 Oklahoma faces No. 7 Oklahoma State in another rivalry game at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

No. 6 Notre Dame faces Stanford at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Weekend schedule (in EST)

Thursday

College basketball

Men's

Dayton vs. Miami at noon on ESPN2

USC vs. Saint Joseph's at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Georgetown vs. San Diego State at 11:59 p.m. on ESPN2

NFL

Bears at Lions at 12:30 p.m. on Fox

Raiders at Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. on CBS

Bills at Saints at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

College football

Tuskegee at Alabama State at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Fresno State at San Jose State at 3:30 p.m. on FS1

Ole Miss at Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Soccer

MLS Cup Playoffs: Portland at Colorado at 4:30 p.m. on Fox

Friday

College football

Boise State at San Diego State at noon on CBS

Kansas State at Texas at noon on Fox

Utah State at New Mexico at 1 p.m. on FS1

Iowa at Nebraska at 1:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Cincinnati at East Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Missouri at Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

South Florida at UCF at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Colorado at Utah at 4 p.m. on Fox

TCU at Iowa State at 4:30 p.m. on FS1

North Carolina at NC State at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Washington State at Washington at 8 p.m. on FS1

NHL

Rangers at Bruins at 1 p.m. on ABC

Hurricanes at Flyers at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Blues at Blackhawks at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Jets at Wild at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Senators at Ducks at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Panthers at Capitals at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Devils at Predators at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Canadiens at Sabres at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Kraken at Lightning at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Canucks at Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Penguins at Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Avalanche at Stars at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Maples Leafs at Sharks at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

College basketball

Men's

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee at 3 p.m. on SEC Network

North Florida at Kentucky at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Duke vs. Gonzaga at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Golf

The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka at 4 p.m. on TNT

NBA

Bucks at Nuggets at 9 p.m. on NBA TV

Saturday

Soccer

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool at 10 a.m. on USA

Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus at noon on beIN Sports

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld at Bayern Munich at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Barcelona at Villarreal at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

College football

Georgia at Georgia Tech at noon on ABC

Ohio State at Michigan at noon on Fox

Penn State at Michigan State at noon on Fox

Houston at UConn at noon on CBSSN

Florida State at Florida at noon on ESPN

Texas Tech at Baylor at noon on FS1

Wake Forest at Boston College at noon on ESPN2

UTSA at North Texas at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Alabama at Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Oregon State at Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Wisconsin at Minnesota at 4 p.m. on Fox

Tulsa at SMU at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Texas A&M at LSU at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

West Virginia at Kansas at 7 p.m. on FS1

Kentucky at Louisville at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Clemson at South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Notre Dame at Stanford at 8 p.m. on Fox

BYU at USC at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

California at UCLA at 10:30 p.m. on FS1

College basketball

Men's

Northern Iowa at St. Bonaventure at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Sacramento State at Arizona at 7:30 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

BYU at Utah at 9:30 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

NHL

Kraken at Panthers at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Sabres at Red Wings at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Canadiens at Penguins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Oilers at Golden Knights at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Senators at Kings at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Blue Jackets at Blues at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Stars at Coyotes at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Predators at Avalanche at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Jets at Flames at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Suns at Nets at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Sunday

Soccer

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain at Saint-Etienne at 7 a.m. on beIN Sports

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at 9 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Serie A: Sassuolo at AC Milan at 9 a.m. on beIN Sports

Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City at 9 a.m. on Peacock Premium

La Liga: Real Sociedad at Espanyol at 10:15 a.m. on eSPN+

Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. on Peacock Premium

La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Cadiz at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Serie A: Lazio at Napoli at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga: Sevilla at Real Madrid at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS Cup Playoffs: Salt Lake at Kansas City at 3 p.m. on ABC

MLS Cup Playoffs: Nashville at Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

College basketball

Men's

Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall at noon on FS1

Troy at Florida at noon on SEC Network

Pennsylvania at Arkansas at 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Villanova at La Salle at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Hampton vs. Norfolk State at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

NFL

Buccaneers at Colts at 1 p.m. on Fox

Jets at Texans at 1 p.m. on CBS

Eagles at Giants at 1 p.m. on Fox

Panthers at Dolphins at 1 p.m. on Fox

Titans at Patriots at 1 p.m. on CBS

Bengals at Steelers at 1 p.m. on CBS

Falcons at Jaguars at 1 p.m. on Fox

Chargers at Broncos at 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Rams at Packers at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Vikings at 49ers at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Browns at Ravens at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

NHL

Capitals at Hurricanes at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Lightning at Wild at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Islanders at Rangers at 6 p.m. on NHL Network

Canucks at Bruins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Flyers at Devils at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Sharks at Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Maple Leafs at Ducks at 8 p.m. on ESPN+