Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals toe fracture, refutes 'COVID toe'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn't expect to miss any games due to his fractured toe. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a broken little toe on his left foot, the Green Bay Packers quarterback told reporters. Rodgers also refuted a claim that the injury is tied to his earlier diagnosis of COVID-19. The Packers quarterback spoke about the fracture Wednesday at a news conference. He is still expected to play in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers joked about having "COVID toe" during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Advertisement

"I have a fractured toe. ... I've never heard of COVID toe," Rodgers told reporters Wednesday. "Pat [McAfee] made a joke about it on the show.

"I mentioned Tuesday that it's worse than turf toe and must be a bone issue. I have a fractured toe. I have no lesions on my feet. It's a classic case of disinformation."

Rodgers also lifted his foot in front of the camera to show to that it doesn't feature any redness or lesions.

The reigning NFL MVP said he sustained the injury during preparations for the Packers' Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks. He found out the toe was broken the day before the game, but still played.

He also played in the Packers' Week 11 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in that victory Sunday in Minneapolis.

"I don't plan on missing any time," Rodgers said. "I'll try to be on the practice field as much as I can, deal with the pain, and the goal is to play every single week.

"I'll definitely look at all options over the bye and decide what would be best to make sure that I get to the finish line."

Rodgers, 37, completed 66.8% of his throws for 2,571 yards, 21 scores and four interceptions in 10 starts this season. He led the NFL with 48 touchdown passes and completed a league-high 70.7% of his throws in 2020.

The Packers (8-3) host the Rams (7-3) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.