Dalton, Bears edge Lions on last-second field goal

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton threw for 317 yards and one score in a win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday in Detroit. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Cairo Santos made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Chicago Bears to a Thanksgiving Day win and extend the Detroit Lions' winless streak Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. The kick ended an ugly offensive showing for both teams, resulting in a 16-14 Bears victory. The victory snapped the Bears' (4-7) five-game losing streak, but sent the Lions to 0-10-1 in 2021. Advertisement

Bears backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who started in place of injured rookie starter Justin Fields, threw for 317 yards, with one score and an interception.

"I feel like that game was a roller coaster," Dalton told Fox. "We did some things really well, ups and downs, but we made some plays when we needed to. Big win for us."

The Lions lost star running back D'andre Swift to a second-quarter shoulder injury. Quarterback Jared Goff, who missed the Lions' Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns due to an oblique injury, completed 21 of 25 passes for 171 yards and two scores.

Goff got off to a hot start, completing his first 11 consecutive throws. He led the Lions on a 7-play, 69-yard touchdown drive on their first possession. Goff ended that drive with a 39-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Santos answered with a 28-yard field goal 1:33 into the second quarter. The Bears defense forced the resulting Lions drive to stall and end in a punt.

Dalton connected with tight end Jimmy Graham two plays later for a 17-yard touchdown. Dalton led another 7-play, 29-yard drive to end the first half. Santos made a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bears a 13-7 lead at the break.

The Lions took the lead back when Goff threw a 17-yard touchdown toss to tight end T.J. Hockenson with 1:51 left in the third quarter.

Each team punted on the next two drives. The Bears then put together an 18-play, 69-yard drive to win the game.

Dalton drove the Bears down to the Detroit 10-yard line to set Santos up for the game-winning attempt. The Bears kicker then split the uprights to earn the victory.

The Bears host the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) at 1 p.m. EST Dec. 5 at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Lions host the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Ford Field.