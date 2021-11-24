Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings

1/5

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts provides fantasy football value as a passer and a runner, and is my top option for Week 12. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts and Tom Brady top my Week 12 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2021. Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen round out my Top 5 options for Week 12. Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow and Jimmy Garoppolo also land in my Top 10. Advertisement

Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger and Taylor Heinicke are among the other quarterbacks I would consider starting if you are weak at the position.

Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray should be out of all lineups as the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals serve Week 12 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles is my top fantasy football quarterback for Week 12. Hurts failed to throw a touchdown pass in Week 11, but managed to find the end zone three times on the ground.

That value as a passer and runner makes the second-year quarterback a fantastic weekly fantasy football play. Hurts posted at least 10 rushing attempts in five of his last six games. He also threw two passing scores in Week 10.

I expect his best performance yet this week, when the Eagles battle the New York Giants.

Hurts ranks second among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks. The Giants are allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks. I expect this game to be a shootout. Look for Hurts to total at least three touchdowns, with more than 250 passing yards and 80 rushing yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is my No. 2 option. Brady enters Week 12 on a streak of six-consecutive games with at least two touchdown passes. He also averaged more than 300 passing yards over that same span.

Look for the seven-time Super Bowl champion to throw at least three passing scores and eclipse 300 passing yards again Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts allowed a league-high 25 passing scores through 11 weeks. They also tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Brady shouldn't leave starting lineups for the rest of the season, but provides a major boost for his stock owners in Week 12.

SNEAKY PLAYS

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is worthy of QB1 streamer consideration this week. The 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Vikings allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 11 weeks.

They also just allowed 385 passing yards and four touchdowns to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 11.

Garoppolo threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his last three games. He threw for more than 300 yards in two of his last four games. Look for the 49ers quarterback to throw for 300 yards with another two touchdown tosses in this matchup. He is my No. 10 option and can be started in all leagues with at least 10 teams.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson struggled in Week 10 and Week 11, but I expect a rebound performance Monday against the Washington football Team.

Washington allowed the most fantasy points per game and total touchdowns (27) to quarterbacks through 11 weeks, despite already serving their bye. Look for Wilson to total at least three touchdowns and throw for more than 200 yards in this matchup.

He is my No. 11 option.

LONGSHOTS

Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers is my No. 13 fantasy football quarterback for Week 12. Roethlisberger threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his last two games. He tossed three scores in Week 11.

I expect another three-touchdown performance this week, when the Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals. Look for a shootout Sunday in Cincinnati, with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Roethlisberger each tossing multiple touchdown passes in this AFC North division battle.

Roethlisberger is a Week 12 streaming starter in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke is another player worth streamer consideration in Week 12. Heinicke, my No. 16 option, threw three touchdown passes in Week 11. He threw at least two touchdown passes in four of his nine starts this season.

Look for another two-touchdown day from Heinicke Sunday when Washington hosts the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks allowed the third-most passing yards per game and the third-most overall yards per game over the last 12 weeks.

I expect both defenses to struggle in this matchup, with Heinicke and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson each providing borderline fantasy football QB1 performances.

Week 12 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

2. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at IND

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. LAR

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at NO

6. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at SF

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at GB

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. LVR

9. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIN

11. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at WAS

12. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

13. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

14. Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears at DET

15. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers at MIA

16. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team vs. SEA

17. Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texas vs. NYJ - LIKE

18. Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. PHI

19. Mac Jones, New England Patriots vs. TEN

20. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. CAR

