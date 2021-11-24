Jets add QBs Flacco, White to COVID-19 list; Wilson to start vs. Texans

1/5

Quarterback Joe Flacco will be away from the New York Jets for at least five days after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The New York Jets added quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the NFL announced. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to return from a four-game injury absence and start in Week 12. The Jets sent Flacco and White to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic that White tested positive for COVID-19 and Flacco is a close contract. Advertisement

Sources also told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic that Wilson is medically cleared and will start against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston. The Jets are expected to confirm their starting quarterback Wednesday.

Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that the team evaluated Wilson after workouts Sunday, Monday and planned to do the same Tuesday. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft left early during the Jets' Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots due to a PCL strain in his right knee.

Flacco completed 24 of 39 passes for 291 yards and two scores in the Jets' loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Wilson completed 57.5% of his throws for 1,168 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions in six starts before his knee injury.

Wilson and Flacco were the only quarterbacks listed on the team's depth chart as of Wednesday morning. Flacco, who is not vaccinated, will be out for five days if he does not test positive for COVID-19 and out 10 days if he tests positive.

Tuesday's NFL transaction wire stated that the Jets promoted quarterback Josh Johnson from the practice squad, an indication that he will serve as a backup in Week 12.

The Jets (2-8) face the Houston Texans (2-8) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

