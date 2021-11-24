New Orleans Saints star RB Alvin Kamara ruled out vs. Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, shown Oct. 12, 2020, was ruled out for the third consecutive week because of a knee injury. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out for the third consecutive week because of a knee injury as the New Orleans Saints prepare to host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night. Saints starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and defensive ends Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) also were declared out for Thursday's matchup against the Bills. Backup tailback Mark Ingram (knee) and starting left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) were listed as questionable on the team's final injury report. Advertisement

If Ingram joins Kamara on the sideline, the Saints will be short-handed in the backfield. Second-year running back Tony Jones Jr. likely would receive the bulk of the carries, with Ty Montgomery and utility man Taysom Hill also getting snaps.

Despite missing his third straight game, Kamara isn't expected to be sidelined long term. He wasn't placed on injured reserve after he first experienced knee soreness during the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Kamara leads the Saints with 840 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns this season.

The Saints (5-5) will play another Thursday night game at home against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 following this week's showdown against the Bills. New Orleans then will face the New York Jets in Week 14.