New Orleans Saints star RB Alvin Kamara ruled out vs. Buffalo Bills

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out for the third consecutive week because of a knee injury as the New Orleans Saints prepare to host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night.
Saints starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and defensive ends Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) also were declared out for Thursday's matchup against the Bills. Backup tailback Mark Ingram (knee) and starting left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) were listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.