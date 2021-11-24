Trending
NFL
Nov. 24, 2021 / 10:26 PM

Vikings' Everson Griffen exits home, getting care after early morning incident

By Connor Grott
Vikings' Everson Griffen exits home, getting care after early morning incident
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97), shown Nov. 25, 2012, made a series of disturbing posts on social media early Wednesday morning claiming that someone was in his home trying to kill him. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen came out of his home "without incident" Wednesday afternoon, according to the franchise, hours after the star pass-rusher made a series of disturbing social media posts claiming that someone was inside his house trying to kill him.

In a subsequent news conference, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman described the incident as a mental health issue. Spielman said Griffen is now getting the "necessary help that he needs."

"We got him the necessary help that he needs and [he's] in the care of medical professionals," said Spielman, who noted that the team has an emergency action plan that was activated once the organization was alerted of the situation.

The Minnetrista Public Safety Department said in a statement that Griffen exited his residence around 2:30 p.m. EST and was transported to a health care facility in an ambulance. Officials said the case remains under investigation.

Earlier Wednesday, police said Griffen dialed 911 shortly after 3 a.m. from his Minneapolis-area home and claimed he needed assistance because someone was inside his residence. The 33-year-old defensive lineman told the 911 dispatcher that he fired a weapon but no one was injured.

Law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists were in communication with Griffen since about 7 a.m., according to officials, but Griffen refused to exit his home for hours. Police said they were unable to locate an intruder at Griffen's house.

Before police were notified of the incident, Griffen made multiple Instagram posts, all of which have been deleted. In one of the videos, the defensive end is shown inside his home with a pistol.

"I'm in my house. [Expletive] trying to pop me," Griffen said in the video. "I've still got [ammo] clips left. This is my gun, .45 Wilson Combat, registered to me. I bought all my bullets around town.

"[Vikings running back] Dalvin Cook helped me purchase this gun. It all belongs to me, and they are registered to me. I know exactly where I bought them. I've got the card I have them on. I have everything."

Cook told reporters Wednesday that he was unsure why Griffen referenced him in the video. The Pro Bowl tailback said he called and texted Griffen to check on him, but Griffen didn't answer.

In a separate Instagram story, Griffen wrote: "I need help people trying to kill me. At my own house." He also posted screenshots of a text conversation with his agent, Brian Murphy, in which he requested help.

Griffen was alone inside his home, according to authorities.

During the 2018 season, Griffen took an extended hiatus to focus on his health and well-being after the Vikings ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation and following two incidents involving police that led to him being hospitalized.

"We're only concerned about his well-being," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday. "He's been with us for a long time. Good guy, works hard."

