Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (L) should be on the fantasy football WR3 radar in Week 12 due to the potential injury absences of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Week 12 waiver wire is a bit shallow, but several streaming plays could help your fantasy football team earn a much-needed, late-season victory. Several players can help you this week if you need help at the quarterback position. Teddy Bridgewater, Daniel Jones, Mac Jones, Ben Roethlisberger, Jimmy Garoppolo and Tua Tagovailoa are among the passers to target. They are owned in less than 40% of fantasy leagues are get decent Week 12 matchups. Advertisement

Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Cedrick Wilson and the Dallas Cowboys defense are among my other waiver wire targets.

The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos were on bye in Week 11, which means several valuable players from those teams were likely dropped in your league. Scan your waiver wire for those options to provide depth for your roster.

RELATED New York Jets rookie RB Michael Carter out at least two weeks due to ankle injury

Make sure to bench players from the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs, as those teams get byes in Week 12.

Keep an eye on your opponent's roster for your matchup. You could snag a player that they might need, giving yourself an advantage.

Waiver wire additions should be players either who can contribute to your roster immediately or players you can put on your bench in hopes they will provide value in your last regular-season games or in the playoffs.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard-size leagues.

Here are my top players to add to top players to drop for Week 12:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Daniel Jones, Ben Roethlisberger; RB | Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman; WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Cedrick Wilson Jr.; TE | Ryan Griffin; D/ST | Bears; K | Brandon McManus

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Mac Jones, Taylor Heinicke; RB | David Johnson; WR | Laviska Shenault, Van Jefferson, Russell Gage; TE | Evan Engram; D/ST | Texans; K | Zane Gonzalez

TOP DROPS

QB | Matt Ryan; RB | Mike Davis, Darrel Williams, Chris Carson, Wayne Gallman; WR | DeSean Jackson; TE | Cameron Brate; D/ST | Kansas City Chiefs; K | Harrison Butker

QUARTERBACK

Daniel Jones and Ben Roethlisberger are my top quarterbacks to target off the waiver wire. Jones and the New York Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

The Eagles just allowed three passing scores from New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian also scored a rushing touchdown in Week 11. I expect Jones to put together a similar performance, with at least two passing scores and a rushing touchdown.

Jones is a QB1 streamer in this matchup.

Roethlisberger is another quarterback worth starting, especially if you roster Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray, who get Week 12 byes. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers quarterback threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his last two starts, including three in Week 11.

Roethlisberger is a low-end QB1 streamer.

RUNNING BACK

New York Jets rookie Michael Carter sustained an ankle injury in Week 11, which increases the fantasy football value of backups Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman.

Carter is expected to miss at least two games due to the injury.

Coleman received most of the work out of the backfield after Carter departed the Jets Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins, but johnson was on the field for more snaps.

I would shy away from starting either Jets backup this week, due to the uncertainty about their workload, but they are worth a bench spot. Johnson and Coleman could provide your team with running back depth if Carter misses games.

In Week 12, the Jets face the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position. You should only put Johnson or Coleman in your lineup if you are extremely desperate for production at running back.

Watch how this situation unfolds for a better idea of how to use these running backs in Week 13.

WIDE RECEIVER

Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Green Bay Packers and Cedrick Wilson of the Dallas Cowboys are my top wide receivers to target on this week's waiver wire.

Valdes-Scantling torched the Minnesota Vikings for 123 yard sand a score in Week 11 and is a boom-or-bust play, but I like his chances in Week 12. The Packers face the Los Angeles Rams, who should concentrate most of their defensive attention on top wide receiver Davante Adams.

I expect Valdes-Scantling to get at least six targets in this matchup. He should secure at least four of those looks for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson is another player who will benefit from increased snaps due to injuries in Week 12. The Cowboys could be without top wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Wilson caught four passes for 36 yards in Week 11. He should see at least eight targets if the Cowboys play without Cooper and Lamb in Week 12. Wilson appears to be a low-end WR3 in this matchup and is worth a speculative add if you need help at wide receiver.

TIGHT END

Ryan Griffin of the New York Jets is my top tight end to target in Week 12. Griffin caught three passes for a season-high 39 yards in Week 11. He scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 9. Griffin received an average of more than four targets per game over his last three appearances.

I expect the Jets to keep Griffin involved in the game plan Sunday when they face the Houston Texans.

The Texans allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 11 weeks. Look for Griffin to secure at least five catches for 50 yards in this matchup. He could provide TE1 production if he reaches the end zone.

