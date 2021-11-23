Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 23, 2021 / 10:21 AM

Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds

By Alex Butler
1/5
Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (L) should be on the fantasy football WR3 radar in Week 12 due to the potential injury absences of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Week 12 waiver wire is a bit shallow, but several streaming plays could help your fantasy football team earn a much-needed, late-season victory.

Several players can help you this week if you need help at the quarterback position. Teddy Bridgewater, Daniel Jones, Mac Jones, Ben Roethlisberger, Jimmy Garoppolo and Tua Tagovailoa are among the passers to target. They are owned in less than 40% of fantasy leagues are get decent Week 12 matchups.

Advertisement

Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Cedric Wilson and the Dallas Cowboys defense are among my other waiver wire targets.

The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos were on bye in Week 11, which means several valuable players from those teams were likely dropped in your league. Scan your waiver wire for those options to provide depth for your roster.

RELATED New York Jets rookie RB Michael Carter out at least two weeks due to ankle injury

Make sure to bench players from the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs, as those teams get byes in Week 12.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on your opponent's roster for your matchup. You could snag a player that they might need, giving yourself an advantage.

Waiver wire additions should be players either who can contribute to your roster immediately or players you can put on your bench in hopes they will provide value in your last regular-season games or in the playoffs.

RELATED New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill reach agreement on 4-year extension

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard-size leagues.

Here are my top players to add to top players to drop for Week 12:

ALL-ADD TEAM

RELATED Broncos, WR Courtland Sutton agree to four-year, $60.8M extension

QB | Daniel Jones, Ben Roethlisberger; RB | Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman; WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Cedric Wilson Jr.; TE | Ryan Griffin; D/ST | Bears; K | Brandon McManus

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Mac Jones, Taylor Heinicke; RB | David Johnson; WR | Laviska Shenault, Van Jefferson, Russell Gage; TE | Evan Engram; D/ST | Texans; K | Zane Gonzalez

TOP DROPS

QB | Matt Ryan; RB | Mike Davis, Darrel Williams, Chris Carson, Wayne Gallman; WR | DeSean Jackson; TE | Cameron Brate; D/ST | Kansas City Chiefs; K | Harrison Butker

Advertisement

QUARTERBACK

Daniel Jones and Ben Roethlisberger are my top quarterbacks to target off the waiver wire. Jones and the New York Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

The Eagles just allowed three passing scores from New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian also scored a rushing touchdown in Week 11. I expect Jones to put together a similar performance, with at least two passing scores and a rushing touchdown.

Jones is a QB1 streamer in this matchup.

Roethlisberger is another quarterback worth starting, especially if you roster Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray, who get Week 12 byes. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers quarterback threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his last two starts, including three in Week 11.

Roethlisberger is a low-end QB1 streamer.

RUNNING BACK

New York Jets rookie Michael Carter sustained an ankle injury in Week 11, which increases the fantasy football value of backups Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman.

Carter is expected to miss at least two games due to the injury.

Coleman received most of the work out of the backfield after Carter departed the Jets Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins, but johnson was on the field for more snaps.

Advertisement

I would shy away from starting either Jets backup this week, due to the uncertainty about their workload, but they are worth a bench spot. Johnson and Coleman could provide your team with running back depth if Carter misses games.

In Week 12, the Jets face the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position. You should only put Johnson or Coleman in your lineup if you are extremely desperate for production at running back.

Watch how this situation unfolds for a better idea of how to use these running backs in Week 13.

WIDE RECEIVER

Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Green Bay Packers and Cedric Wilson of the Dallas Cowboys are my top wide receivers to target on this week's waiver wire.

Valdes-Scantling torched the Minnesota Vikings for 123 yard sand a score in Week 11 and is a boom-or-bust play, but I like his chances in Week 12. The Packers face the Los Angeles Rams, who should concentrate most of their defensive attention on top wide receiver Davante Adams.

I expect Valdes-Scantling to get at least six targets in this matchup. He should secure at least four of those looks for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

Wilson is another player who will benefit from increased snaps due to injuries in Week 12. The Cowboys could be without top wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Wilson caught four passes for 36 yards in Week 11. He should see at least eight targets if the Cowboys play without Cooper and Lamb in Week 12. Wilson appears to be a low-end WR3 in this matchup and is worth a speculative add if you need help at wide receiver.

TIGHT END

Ryan Griffin of the New York Jets is my top tight end to target in Week 12. Griffin caught three passes for a season-high 39 yards in Week 11. He scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 9. Griffin received an average of more than four targets per game over his last three appearances.

I expect the Jets to keep Griffin involved in the game plan Sunday when they face the Houston Texans.

The Texans allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 11 weeks. Look for Griffin to secure at least five catches for 50 yards in this matchup. He could provide TE1 production if he reaches the end zone.

Advertisement

This week in the National Football League

Pittsburgh Steelers Chase Claypool (R) catches a pass against Los Angeles Chargers Asante Samuel Jr.,at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, where the Chargers claimed victory in a shootout win 41-37. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants
NFL // 4 hours ago
Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two scores and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowed just 215 total yards and forced three turnovers in a lopsided victory over the New York Giants.
New York Jets rookie RB Michael Carter out at least two weeks due to ankle injury
NFL // 13 hours ago
New York Jets rookie RB Michael Carter out at least two weeks due to ankle injury
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New York Jets rookie running back Michael Carter will be out at least two weeks because of a high ankle sprain, the team announced.
New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill reach agreement on 4-year extension
NFL // 13 hours ago
New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill reach agreement on 4-year extension
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints backup quarterback and utility player Taysom Hill has agreed to a unique multiyear contract extension with the franchise.
Broncos, WR Courtland Sutton agree to four-year, $60.8M extension
NFL // 23 hours ago
Broncos, WR Courtland Sutton agree to four-year, $60.8M extension
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million contract extension, Milk & Honey Sports announced Monday.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll exits press interview early after loss
NFL // 1 day ago
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll exits press interview early after loss
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll cited his unfamiliarity with getting his "butt kicked" as a reason for an abrupt exit at a postgame news conference after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., girlfriend announce pregnancy
NFL // 1 day ago
Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., girlfriend announce pregnancy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham and his girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child, Wood announced on Instagram.
Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11
NFL // 1 day ago
Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were among the top NFL players injured in Week 11.
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
NFL // 1 day ago
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert threw one of his three touchdown passes to Mike Williams with 2:09 remaining to give the Los Angeles Chargers a late, go-ahead score in a shootout win Sunday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery
NFL // 3 days ago
Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson will have season-ending neck surgery, the team announced.
New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara ruled out for second straight game
NFL // 3 days ago
New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara ruled out for second straight game
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out for the second consecutive week due to a knee injury, the team announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill reach agreement on 4-year extension
New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill reach agreement on 4-year extension
Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants
Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll exits press interview early after loss
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll exits press interview early after loss
Lakers' LeBron James, Pistons' Isaiah Stewart suspended for on-court altercation
Lakers' LeBron James, Pistons' Isaiah Stewart suspended for on-court altercation
College football: Florida fires coach Dan Mullen; no timetable for replacement
College football: Florida fires coach Dan Mullen; no timetable for replacement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement