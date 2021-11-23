Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings

1/5

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs past Jacksonville Jaguars defenders Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams top my Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021. D.K. Metcalf, Mike Evans, Mike Williams, Justin Jefferson and D.J. Moore round out my Top 10 options for Week 12. Elijah Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week. Advertisement

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Mecole Hardman, Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk are among the wide receivers who should be benched this week, as their teams are on byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Deebo Samuel is my No. 2 fantasy football wide receiver for Week 12. Samuel totaled a season-low 15 receiving yards in Week 11, but rushed for 79 yards and a score. Samuel's value as a pass catcher and runner makes him one of the most prolific fantasy football wide receivers.

This week, Samuel's San Francisco 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 11 weeks.

Samuel is averaging the third-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers this season. He also averaged the most fantasy points per game at the position over the last four weeks.

I expect at least 100 total yards and a score from Samuel in this matchup.

Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals is my No. 3 option this week. The Bengals rookie scored for the third time in four games in Week 11. This week, the Bengals face a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that allowed two scores to Chase in Week 3.

Look for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to target Chase again in this pivotal AFC North division matchup in Cincinnati. Chase should total at least 120 yards and a score.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is my No. 6 option, despite his team's recent struggles, Metcalf's Seahawks face the Washington Football Team. Washington allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through the first 11 weeks of the season.

Look for Metcalf and quarterback Russell Wilson to get back on track in this matchup. I expect two scores from Metcalf on Monday in Landover, Md.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is my No. 10 option this week. Moore scored his third touchdown of the season in Week 11. He reviewed at least seven targets in every game this season.

The Panthers face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins allowed the second-most yards, tied for allowing the second-most touchdowns and allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 11 weeks.

They also just allowed 141 yards and a score to New York Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore. Look for D.J. Moore to see at least 10 targets in this matchup. He should provide low-end WR1 value.

LONGSHOTS

Elijah Moore was one of the highest-scoring fantasy football wide receivers of Week 11. The New York Jets rookie gets another good matchup in Week 12. The Jets face the Houston Texans, who allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to wide receivers through 11 weeks, despite serving their bye.

Look for Moore to post at least 100 yards in this matchup. He is my No. 20 option and a solid WR2 play for Week 12.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is my No. 24 option for Week 12. Valdes-Scantling, one of my top waiver wire pickups, went off for a season-high 123 yards and a score in Week 11.

He should see a lot of targets again this week when the Packers face the Los Angeles Rams.

I expect this game to be a shootout. The Rams will likely focus most of their defensive attention on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Valdes-Scantling should benefit from more-favorable coverage. He is a low-end WR2/high-end WR3 in this matchup.

Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at NO

2. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIN

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at GB

5. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. LAR

6. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at WAS

7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at IND

8. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

9. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at SF

10. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at MIA

11. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at WAS

12. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at SF

13. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

14. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at IND

15. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

16. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

17. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

18. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. SEA

19. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. LVR

20. Elijah Moore, New York Jets at HOU

21. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. TB

22. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. NYJ

23. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIN

24. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. LAR

25. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at DET

26. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. LAC

27. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at DAL

28. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. LAC

29. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

30. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

31. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. LVR

32. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams at GB

33. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants vs. PHI

34. Kenny Golladay, New York Giants vs. PHI

35. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. CAR

36. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers at MIA

37. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

38. Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills at NO

39. Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams at GB

40. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. TEN

41. Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. ATL

42. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons at JAX

43. Corey Davis, New York Jets at HOU

44. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at NO

45. Trequan Smith, New Orleans Saints vs. BUF

46. Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos at LAC

47. Cedrick Wilson, Dallas Cowboys vs. LVR

48. Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints vs. BUF

49. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

50. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at BAL