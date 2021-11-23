Trending
NFL
Nov. 23, 2021 / 7:18 AM

Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants

By Alex Butler
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 307 yards, two scores and two interceptions in a win over the New York Giants on Monday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two scores and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowed just 215 total yards and forced three turnovers in a lopsided victory over the New York Giants.

Brady completed 30 of 46 passes in the 30-10 win Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

"Every day that goes by is closer to the end of the season," Brady told reporters. "Every game is more important because there are fewer of them, and you don't get any of them back.

"Were at a decent point but we could play a lot better than we played. You know, 7-3 through 10 games, there is a lot to learn from. Hoping our best football is ahead of us. "

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 168 yards and tossed one touchdown pass, but also logged two interceptions.

"We certainly didn't execute, didn't do what we were planning to do going into the game," Jones said. "There wasn't much that was good enough.

"We've got to look at it, and we'll see it on the film. We'll see exactly what we've got to do better. But, certainly a lot to look at and a lot to improve on."

Brady led the Buccaneers on an 8-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to start the game. He ended the possession with a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Godwin. The Giants answered with a 37-yard Graham Gano field goal.

The Buccaneers followed with an 18-play, 79-yard drive. They ended that possession with a 25-yard Ryan Succop field goal.

The Buccaneers defense forced a three and out from the Giants 10:10 before halftime. Brady threw an interception to Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson on the next snap.

The Giants scored two plays later when Jones threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to offensive lineman Andrew Thomas. That score tied the game at 10-10 with 9:14 left in the second quarter.

Ronald Jones ran for a 6-yard touchdown about four minutes later and the Buccaneers took a 17-10 lead at halftime.

They doubled their lead when Brady connected with wide receiver Mike Evans for a 5-yard score on the Buccaneers first drive of the third quarter.

Buccaneers defensive tackle Steve McLendon intercepted Jones three plays later. Succop turned the turnover into points with a 40-yard field goal three minutes later.

Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards intercepted Jones for a second time five minutes into the fourth quarter. Succop made a 30-yard field goal with 7:44 remaining for the final points of the night.

The Buccaneers kicker made 3 of 3 field goal attempts and all three of his extra point opportunities in the victory.

Brady connected with 10 different pass catchers for the Buccaneers. Evans, Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Rob Gronkowski each recorded six receptions in the victory.

The Buccaneers (7-3) face the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Giants (3-7) host the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

