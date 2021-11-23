Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 23, 2021 / 7:14 PM

New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

By Connor Grott
New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett
Former New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, shown Nov. 22, 2018, was fired after the Giants' 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after another lackluster performance from his offense during a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants (3-7) suffered a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on ESPN's Monday Night Football. In that defeat, New York mustered only 215 total yards and turned the ball over three times.

Advertisement

"We made a decision to move on from Jason Garrett as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants," head coach Joe Judge told reporters. "Look, I have a lot of respect for Jason as a person, as a coach. He's been a tremendous asset for me as a young head coach. He's helped our development here.

"He's built very strong relationships in the building with the players, along with other support staff members. He's done a good job putting the team first. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for everything he's done for us."

RELATED New York Jets rookie RB Michael Carter out at least two weeks due to ankle injury

Judge noted that the decision to part ways with Garrett wasn't a "snap decision" after Monday night's loss to the Bucs.

Advertisement

Garrett's offense produced the fewest touchdowns of any NFL team since the start of last season. The Giants have averaged just 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the league on offense. In the 2020 campaign, the Giants were 31st at 17.5 points per game.

"I don't think there's ever an ideal time to make a change like this in a season," Judge said. "Ultimately, I'll make every decision based on what's best for the team long term. I feel we have to be more productive as an offense. Generally speaking, the offense's job is to score points.

RELATED New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill reach agreement on 4-year extension

"I don't believe we're scoring enough points. It's my job as the head coach to make sure I give our players an opportunity to go out there and make plays."

The 55-year-old Garrett joined the Giants' coaching staff in 2020 after spending nine-plus seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach. He didn't call plays for the Cowboys from 2012-19, but he guided the franchise to an 85-67 record.

Judge said the Giants will use a collaborative in-house effort to replace Garrett. Freddie Kitchens is expected to be heavily involved in the team's offensive playcalling.

RELATED Broncos, WR Courtland Sutton agree to four-year, $60.8M extension

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 8 hours ago
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12.
Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds
NFL // 10 hours ago
Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds
MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Daniel Jones, Ben Roethlisberger and Cedric Wilson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top fantasy football players to add off the waiver wire for Week 12.
Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants
NFL // 13 hours ago
Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two scores and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowed just 215 total yards and forced three turnovers in a lopsided victory over the New York Giants.
New York Jets rookie RB Michael Carter out at least two weeks due to ankle injury
NFL // 22 hours ago
New York Jets rookie RB Michael Carter out at least two weeks due to ankle injury
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New York Jets rookie running back Michael Carter will be out at least two weeks because of a high ankle sprain, the team announced.
New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill reach agreement on 4-year extension
NFL // 22 hours ago
New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill reach agreement on 4-year extension
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints backup quarterback and utility player Taysom Hill has agreed to a unique multiyear contract extension with the franchise.
Broncos, WR Courtland Sutton agree to four-year, $60.8M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Broncos, WR Courtland Sutton agree to four-year, $60.8M extension
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million contract extension, Milk & Honey Sports announced Monday.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll exits press interview early after loss
NFL // 1 day ago
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll exits press interview early after loss
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll cited his unfamiliarity with getting his "butt kicked" as a reason for an abrupt exit at a postgame news conference after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., girlfriend announce pregnancy
NFL // 1 day ago
Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., girlfriend announce pregnancy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham and his girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child, Wood announced on Instagram.
Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11
NFL // 1 day ago
Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were among the top NFL players injured in Week 11.
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
NFL // 1 day ago
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert threw one of his three touchdown passes to Mike Williams with 2:09 remaining to give the Los Angeles Chargers a late, go-ahead score in a shootout win Sunday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill reach agreement on 4-year extension
New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill reach agreement on 4-year extension
Ex-Indians All-Star pitcher Doug Jones dies at 64
Ex-Indians All-Star pitcher Doug Jones dies at 64
Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds
Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants
Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement