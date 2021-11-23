New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

Former New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, shown Nov. 22, 2018, was fired after the Giants' 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after another lackluster performance from his offense during a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants (3-7) suffered a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on ESPN's Monday Night Football. In that defeat, New York mustered only 215 total yards and turned the ball over three times. Advertisement

"We made a decision to move on from Jason Garrett as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants," head coach Joe Judge told reporters. "Look, I have a lot of respect for Jason as a person, as a coach. He's been a tremendous asset for me as a young head coach. He's helped our development here.

"He's built very strong relationships in the building with the players, along with other support staff members. He's done a good job putting the team first. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for everything he's done for us."

Judge noted that the decision to part ways with Garrett wasn't a "snap decision" after Monday night's loss to the Bucs.

Garrett's offense produced the fewest touchdowns of any NFL team since the start of last season. The Giants have averaged just 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the league on offense. In the 2020 campaign, the Giants were 31st at 17.5 points per game.

"I don't think there's ever an ideal time to make a change like this in a season," Judge said. "Ultimately, I'll make every decision based on what's best for the team long term. I feel we have to be more productive as an offense. Generally speaking, the offense's job is to score points.

"I don't believe we're scoring enough points. It's my job as the head coach to make sure I give our players an opportunity to go out there and make plays."

The 55-year-old Garrett joined the Giants' coaching staff in 2020 after spending nine-plus seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach. He didn't call plays for the Cowboys from 2012-19, but he guided the franchise to an 85-67 record.

Judge said the Giants will use a collaborative in-house effort to replace Garrett. Freddie Kitchens is expected to be heavily involved in the team's offensive playcalling.