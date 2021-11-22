Trending
NFL
Nov. 22, 2021 / 10:19 PM

New York Jets rookie RB Michael Carter out at least two weeks due to ankle injury

By Connor Grott
New York Jets rookie running back Michael Carter (L), shown Sept. 19, 2021, suffered the ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New York Jets rookie running back Michael Carter will be out at least two weeks because of a high ankle sprain, the team announced Monday.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Carter could be sidelined anywhere from two to four weeks due to the ankle issue, though he didn't rule out the possibility of a longer absence for Carter.

"It's going to be a couple weeks," Saleh said. "He's dealing with a very mild high ankle sprain, very low-grade high ankle sprain. So it's going to be a couple weeks."

Carter suffered the ankle injury during the Jets' 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He finished that game with nine carries for 63 yards and one catch for two yards.

The 22-year-old Carter, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina, has emerged as the Jets' No. 1 tailback this season. He leads the team with 430 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 111 carries.

Carter also has played a major role in the passing game, notching 32 receptions for 308 yards. He leads the Jets with 738 yards from scrimmage in 2021.

"He's been getting better every week," Saleh said. "Every time he touches the ball, he makes someone miss. ... He's so dynamic with the ball in his hands."

In Carter's absence, the Jets are expected to lean on the duo of Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman in the backfield. Johnson has 144 rushing yards on 42 carries this season, while Coleman has 118 yards on 30 rushes.

