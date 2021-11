New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, shown Nov. 7, 2021, posted a 3-1 record as the Saints' starting quarterback in 2020 while Drew Brees was injured. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints backup quarterback and utility player Taysom Hill has agreed to a unique multiyear contract extension with the franchise. League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and NOLA.com on Monday that Hill is signing a four-year extension with the Saints that will pay him $40 million over those seasons if he remains in his current roles -- backup quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and special teams. Advertisement

However, the agreement can be worth up to $95 million if Hill becomes the Saints' starting quarterback over the next four years, according to the outlets. The pact also includes $22.5 million in guarantees.

Hill was scheduled to become a free agent following the 2021 campaign after the jack-of-all-trades player signed a two-year, $21 million extension with the Saints in 2020.

The 31-year-old Hill has had a quiet season so far while battling multiple injuries, completing just 7 of 8 pass attempts for 56 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He has 20 carries for 104 rushing yards and three touchdowns and four receptions for 52 yards.

Hill posted a 3-1 record as the Saints' starting quarterback in 2020 while filling in for the injured Drew Brees. For his career, Hill is 101 of 142 passing for 1,103 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.