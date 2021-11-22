Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., girlfriend announce pregnancy

1/5

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham and his girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child, Wood announced on Instagram. Wood, a fitness trainer and model, announced the pregnancy Sunday on the social media platform. Advertisement

She posted photos of herself with Beckham from a maternity photo shoot. The photos featured Beckham hugging her, with his hand on her stomach.

"Can't wait baby," Beckham commented on the post.

Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., also offered his congratulations in the comments on the post, which featured more than 300,000 likes as of Monday morning.

Beckham, 29, and the Los Angeles Rams did not play this weekend due to their Week 11 bye. The three-time Pro Bowl selection caught two passes for 18 yards in his debut with the team against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Beckham joined the Rams as a free agent signing on Nov. 11. He was released by the Cleveland Browns on Nov 8.

The Rams (7-3) face the Green Bay Packers (8-3) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

