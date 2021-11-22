Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 22, 2021 / 9:52 AM

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., girlfriend announce pregnancy

By Alex Butler
1/5
Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., girlfriend announce pregnancy
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham and his girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child, Wood announced on Instagram.

Wood, a fitness trainer and model, announced the pregnancy Sunday on the social media platform.

Advertisement

She posted photos of herself with Beckham from a maternity photo shoot. The photos featured Beckham hugging her, with his hand on her stomach.

"Can't wait baby," Beckham commented on the post.

Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., also offered his congratulations in the comments on the post, which featured more than 300,000 likes as of Monday morning.

Beckham, 29, and the Los Angeles Rams did not play this weekend due to their Week 11 bye. The three-time Pro Bowl selection caught two passes for 18 yards in his debut with the team against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Beckham joined the Rams as a free agent signing on Nov. 11. He was released by the Cleveland Browns on Nov 8.

The Rams (7-3) face the Green Bay Packers (8-3) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Advertisement

This week in the National Football League

Pittsburgh Steelers Chase Claypool (R) catches a pass against Los Angeles Chargers Asante Samuel Jr.,at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, where the Chargers claimed victory in a shootout win 41-37. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11 Los Angeles Rams sign ex-Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ex-Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, free to sign anywhere

Latest Headlines

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll exits press interview early after loss
NFL // 14 minutes ago
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll exits press interview early after loss
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll cited his unfamiliarity with getting his "butt kicked" as a reason for an abrupt exit at a postgame news conference after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11
NFL // 1 hour ago
Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were among the top NFL players injured in Week 11.
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
NFL // 3 hours ago
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert threw one of his three touchdown passes to Mike Williams with 2:09 remaining to give the Los Angeles Chargers a late, go-ahead score in a shootout win Sunday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery
NFL // 2 days ago
Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson will have season-ending neck surgery, the team announced.
New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara ruled out for second straight game
NFL // 2 days ago
New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara ruled out for second straight game
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out for the second consecutive week due to a knee injury, the team announced Friday.
Cowboys' Amari Cooper to miss at least two games after positive COVID-19 test
NFL // 2 days ago
Cowboys' Amari Cooper to miss at least two games after positive COVID-19 test
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without star wide receiver Amari Cooper for their next two games after the Pro Bowl wideout was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Chicago Bears star OLB Khalil Mack to have season-ending foot surgery
NFL // 2 days ago
Chicago Bears star OLB Khalil Mack to have season-ending foot surgery
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears star outside linebacker Khalil Mack will undergo season-ending foot surgery, head coach Matt Nagy announced Friday.
Eagles, TE Zach Goedert agree to four-year, $59 million extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Eagles, TE Zach Goedert agree to four-year, $59 million extension
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert, the team announced Friday.
Fantasy football: Prescott, Allen lead Week 11 quarterback rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Prescott, Allen lead Week 11 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11.
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb and A.J. Dillon lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football rankings for Week 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kittle, Freiermuth lead Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kittle, Freiermuth lead Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings
College football: Florida fires coach Dan Mullen; no timetable for replacement
College football: Florida fires coach Dan Mullen; no timetable for replacement
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11
Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11
LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart ejected after on-court brawl
LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart ejected after on-court brawl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement