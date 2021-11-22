Broncos, WR Courtland Sutton agree to four-year, $60.8M extension

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) agreed to an extension Monday and now is under contract through the 2025 season. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million contract extension, Sutton's agency, Milk & Honey Sports, announced Monday. The agency said the extension includes $34.9 million guaranteed and keeps the wide receiver under contract with the Broncos through the 2025 season.

Sutton, 26, joined the Broncos as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 2019 Pro Bowl selection caught 43 passes for 617 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games so far this season.

Sutton was scheduled to become a free agent this off-season.

Sutton totaled 1,112 yards and six scores on 72 catches in 16 games in 2019. He missed 15 games in 2020 due to an ACL tear.

The Broncos signed fellow wide receiver Tim Patrick to a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension last week. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler also are under contract with the Broncos through the 2023 season. Hamler and Jeudy joined the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Broncos (5-5) host the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

