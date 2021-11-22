Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11

1/5

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (L) is taken down after scrambling against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were among the top NFL players injured in Week 11. Fields sustained a rib injury in the second half of the Bears loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Chicago. He was ruled out for the rest of the game. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton replaced the rookie quarterback and could start in Week 12 if Fields is unable to play. Advertisement

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Fields' X-rays were negative and did not reveal any fractures. Fields, as well as several other NFL players, will receive additional scans and tests Monday to determine the extent of their injuries.

Fields completed 4 of 11 passes for 79 yards and ran for 23 yards in the loss. Dalton completed 11 of 23 passes for 201 yards and two scores.

The Bears return to action after a short week of practice. They face the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. EST Thursday in Detroit.

Lamb sustained a concussion at the end of the first half of the Cowboys' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. He sustained the head injury when he attempted to catch a touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott with about 15 seconds left in the half.

The back of Lamb's head bounced off the ground when he landed after failing to make the catch. He did not return for the second half.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy did not provide an update on Lamb at his postgame news conference. Prescott told reporters that Lamb is "going to be OK." Lamb also faces a short week to clear the concussion protocol and return to the field.

The Cowboys host the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. EST Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. They also are expected to be without top wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin, Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay were among the other players to leave their games early Sunday due to concussions.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Eagles running back Jordan Howard each sustained knee injuries. New York Jets running back Michael Carter sustained an ankle injury. Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown sustained a chest injury.

Carter sustained his injury early in the third quarter and did not return to the Jets loss to the Miami Dolphins. Landry sustained his injury in the third quarter of the Browns win over the Detroit Lions, but returned for the fourth quarter.

Howard and Brown were injured in the third quarter and did not return to their games.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agney sustained a hip injury in the fourth quarter of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters that the injury was "devastating," but he expects to learn more about his timeline to return on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) host the New York Giants (3-6) in the final game of Week 11 at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.