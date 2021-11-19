Kittle, Freiermuth lead Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings

1/5

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (R) celebrates a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Pat Freiermuth, Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and Mark Andrews lead my Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2021. Dalton Schultz, Darren Waller, Dawson Knox, Mike Gesicki and T.J. Hockenson round out my Top 11 options for Week 10. Adam Trautman and C.J. Uzomah are among my low-end tight end streamers. Advertisement

Noah Fant and Tyler Higbee are among the players who should be out of your starting lineup, as the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams serve Week 11 byes.

The top-tier tight ends should not leave your lineup, unless they are on a bye or injured, if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

Look for players with great matchups on a weekly basis if you didn't draft an elite option. I recommend starting a tight end who will be the first or second target in their respective offense.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

It didn't take long for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle to return to elite status. Kittle scored in each of his last two games since his return from a three-game injury absence. He is my No. 1 tight end for Week 11 as he heads into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars defense wasn't bad against tight ends through the first 10 weeks this season, but Kittle should see a ton of targets Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. His 7.2 targets per game are tied for fourth-most among tight ends.

Look for at least eight catches for 100 yards and a score from Kittle. He shouldn't leave your lineup for the rest of the season, regardless of league format.

Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers is my No. 2 tight end for Week 11. Freiermuth averaged about seven targets per game over his last four appearances. He also scored three touchdowns over that stretch.

This week, the Steelers battle the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers allowed the second-most touchdown catches and fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 10 weeks.

They also just allowed two scores to Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin in Week 10. Look for Freiermuth to get several red zone opportunities in this matchup. I expect him to catch at least six passes for 70 yards and a score.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is my No. 6 option this week. The Cowboys battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 10 weeks.

Schultz scored his last touchdown in Week 4, but should get several red zone opportunities in what I expect to be a shootout.

The Cowboys tight end gained at least 50 yards in five of his last seven games. I expect Schultz to catch at least five passes for 50 yards and a score.

Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills returned from an injury absence and caught just one pass for 17 yards in Week 10. He started the season with a touchdown in four of his first five games.

Look for the Bills to get the tight end more involved this week against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. They also just allowed 67 yards to Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold in Week 10.

Knox, my No. 8 option. ranks fourth among tight ends in fantasy points per game this season. He is a must-start in leagues that require starting a tight end.

LONGSHOTS

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman is No. 11 in my Week 11 rankings. Trautman hasn't scored a touchdown this season, but received at least six targets in each of his last three appearances.

This week, the Saints face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles allowed a league-high 733 yards and eight scores and the most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 10 weeks. They also just allowed 136 yards and eight catches to Denver Broncos tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Noah Fant in Week 10.

Look for Trautman to gain at least 50 yards in this matchup. He is a touchdown-or-bust play who should only be started in leagues that require starting tight ends.

C.J. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals were on a bye in Week 10. The tight end entered the bye with at least one score in three of his last six games.

This week, the Bengals travel for a game against the Los Vegas Raiders. The Raiders allowed the second-most receiving yards to tight ends through 10 weeks, despite already serving their bye. They also allowed the second-most fantasy points per game and tied for allowing the third-most touchdowns to the position.

This game should be another shootout, with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throwing at least three touchdown passes. I expect Uzomah to haul in one of those scores.

He is my No. 12 option for Week 11.

Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at JAX

2. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAC

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DAL

4. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYG

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at CHI

6. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at KC

7. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. CIN

8. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. IND

9. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

10. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at CLE

11. Adam Trautman, New Orleans Saints at PHI

12. C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals at LVR

13. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

14. Evan Engram, New York Giants at TB

15. Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

16. Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SF

17. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. BAL

18. Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers vs. PIT

19. Geoff Swaim, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

20. Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts at BUF